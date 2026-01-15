Trending topics:
Argentina superstar could leave Premier League: PSG reportedly eye FIFA World Cup winner

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

A Lionel Messi Argentina teammate could sign with PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain have transformed themselves in recent years into one of the most powerful clubs in the world. That financial strength is now being matched by on-field success, making the French giants one of the most attractive destinations for elite players. Taking advantage of that situation, the club is reportedly preparing a move for a FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina who has been excelling in the Premier League.

According to L’Equipe, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Enzo Fernandez is being closely monitored by PSG, who would be willing to pay a massive fee to sign him in the near future. The Chelsea midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout players, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Fernandez joined the English side in 2023 after shining with Benfica, but above all after breaking out with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He began the tournament as a substitute, but his performances earned him a place in the starting lineup alongside Lionel Messi, eventually becoming a key figure for head coach Lionel Scaloni.

After an adaptation period that included its share of criticism, Enzo settled in at Chelsea, showcasing his quality on the ball and his positional awareness. He formed a strong partnership with Moises Caicedo and found his best form under manager Enzo Maresca.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea

This season, the Argentine midfielder has made 30 appearances across the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup, registering eight goals and three assists — numbers that highlight his significant impact on the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same team? Premier League great Patrice Evra reveals the shocking club that nearly united the GOATs

How much is Enzo Fernandez worth?

At the beginning of 2023, Chelsea paid €123 million (approximately $140 million) to Benfica to acquire Enzo Fernandez, a deal that at the time made him the most expensive signing in Premier League history. The fee was justified by his recent performances and long-term potential: he had just become a FIFA World Cup champion and was named the tournament’s Best Young Player.

Three years later, Fernandez has lived up to expectations and has even shown leadership qualities at Chelsea that were previously unseen. Still, it is difficult to imagine his market value exceeding that original figure.

With that in mind, speculation has surrounded the potential fee PSG could offer. “They know the bid will have to exceed €100 million just to begin talks with Todd Boehly,” Mundo Deportivo reported, referring to what the Chelsea owner would likely expect in return for Fernandez.

Uncertainty at Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez’s importance over the past few seasons makes it hard to believe Chelsea would be willing to let him go. However, the London club is currently going through a turbulent period that could play into PSG’s hands.

The sudden dismissal of Enzo Maresca surprised many in England, especially given the positive results achieved by the Italian coach, including the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title. With the arrival of Liam Rosenior, the Blues are entering a new phase with an uncertain outcome — a situation Paris Saint-Germain could look to exploit by offering Enzo Fernandez a more appealing opportunity.

