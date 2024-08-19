Leicester City made a strong showing in its return to the Premier League in the 2024/25 season with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur. After shaking off the nerves of top-flight action in the first half, Steve Cooper’s side dominated the second half. With Jamie Vardy featuring on the scoresheet to cancel out Pedro Porro’s opener, Leicester showed it can be a capable side in the Premier League this season.

This is not to say Leicester City will look to rival its performance from the 2015/16 season in which it won the league. However, with the looming threat of a points deduction, Leicester’s on-field performance settled any nerves about a poor showing following its Championship title last campaign.

What happened?

Tottenham Hotspur limped into the close of the 2023/24 season. Two wins in the side’s last seven games may have taken away from the early signs of growth Spurs showed under Ange Postecoglou fell into the back of fans’ minds. That potential returned in the first half at the King Power Stadium. From the first whistle, Tottenham looked a threat going forward. By the end of the first half-hour, the visitors had the lead.

James Maddison, playing against his former club for the first time since joining Tottenham, was the driving force for every Tottenham move. He eventually found the ball 25 yards from goal. A lofted ball into the box met the lacing header from Pedro Porro. The Spaniard’s effort slid beyond Leicester shot-stopper Mads Hermansen.

Four minutes later, Tottenham nearly doubled its lead. Another perfect cross from Maddison on a free kick found Brennan Johnson at the back post. Johnson’s first-time volley raced across the face of goal. That near-miss meant Leicester trailed by just one goal at the break.

Jamie Vardy, who had 136 Premier League goals going into the 2024/25 season, was a fitting scorer to open Leicester’s account this season. The poacher was ready at the back post for a cross in the 57th minute. The Englishman should have given Leicester the lead in the 70th minute. A tremendous save from Guglielmo Vicario kept parity in the game that would persist until full time.

What’s next for Leicester and Tottenham?

A well-earned point for Leicester City will be a strong stepping stone into the Foxes’ next game. Steve Cooper’s side will travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, which is coming off a loss at Old Trafford. Of course, Leicester is also minding the potential punishment of the points deduction from exorbitant spending in its last Premier League campaign.

Perhaps disappointed after it stormed out of the gates to open the contest, Ange Postecoglou will ready his side for a home game against Everton. Last season, Tottenham drew its first game on the road against Brentford. It then rattled off eight wins over its next nine games in a sensational start to the campaign. Postecoglou will hope a win over Everton can set the side on a similar path.

Coverage of both Leicester and Tottenham’s games next weekend is available through Peacock at 10 a.m. ET.

PHOTOS: IMAGO