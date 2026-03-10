Tottenham’s Kinsky sets unwanted record after conceding three goals before 17th-minute substitution in Champions League

Antonín Kinský found himself at the center of attention during Tottenham Hotspur‘s UEFA Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, but for all the wrong reasons. After conceding three goals and being hauled off before the match had barely begun, the goalkeeper etched his name into the record books in the most unfortunate way possible.

Tottenham got off to the worst possible start, with Kinský giving the ball away while attempting to play out from the back. Ademola Lookman pounced on the mistake, laying it off to Julián Álvarez, who found Marcos Llorente to open the scoring in the sixth minute. The nightmare continued when Kevin Danso played back to Micky van de Ven, who slipped at the critical moment, allowing Antoine Griezmann to capitalize and double the lead in the 14th minute.

From the restart, Tottenham played back to Kinský once more, and the Czech keeper again struggled with the ball under pressure, failing to connect cleanly as he tried to switch play to his right. Álvarez seized on the loose ball, and just one minute later, in the 15th, slotted into an open net to make it 3-0.

The moment the third goal went in, head coach Igor Tudor made a decision that stunned the stadium. As Atlético returned to their positions for the restart, Guglielmo Vicario rose from the bench on the sideline, and Tudor pulled Kinský from the field without hesitation.

Antonin Kinsky of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the pitch after being substituted, and is replaced by Guglielmo Vicario.

The early hook made Kinský the first starting goalkeeper in Champions League history to be substituted for non-injury reasons within the first 20 minutes of a match. His disastrous performance left Tottenham in a deep hole, with the Czech keeper’s night encapsulating just how badly things unraveled for the visitors in the opening stages.

Atlético equal Barcelona record in UCL

While Tottenham were reeling from the Kinský chaos, Atlético Madrid were equally clinical in pressing home their advantage. Robin Le Normand added a fourth in the 22nd minute, and in doing so, the Colchoneros achieved a significant milestone in European competition.

According to Opta Jose, Atlético became the first team in their own history to score four goals in the first half of a Champions League knockout match. They also joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second Spanish side to accomplish the feat in a knockout round, after FC Barcelona, who managed it twice back in 2009.