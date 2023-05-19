Manchester City can secure the Premier League title this weekend. All it has to do is defeat Chelsea at home. Three points against a struggling Blues side would see the Sky Blue half of Manchester win three Premier League titles in a row. It would be the first team to accomplish that since the red half of Manchester in the late 2000s. Moreover, this would be an EPL title in five of the last six seasons for City. If City does not win, it can still clinch the title. An Arsenal loss against Nottingham Forest wins City the title. Or, if Arsenal draws, City can draw or win to secure the title.

Elsewhere in the league, there are plenty of talking points. Among the more interesting ones is Aston Villa’s trip to Anfield to play Everton. These two clubs have been massively in form over the last several months. Now, each sees a path to Europe. Two losses in its last three games may rule out Villa. However, Liverpool can still reach the UEFA Champions League. It just needs one of Manchester United or Newcastle to drop points.

In the relegation scrap, West Ham United hosts Leeds. It truly is desperation time for Leeds, which picked up a good point against Newcastle last weekend. A draw would mathematically guarantee West Ham safety. However, it pretty much has that wrapped up already.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe is anchoring studio coverage for all three days of the Premier League games this matchday with Robbie Earle. On Saturday and Sunday, the pair have Tim Howard. Then, on Monday, Robbie Mustoe joins.

GOAL RUSH is back in a pivotal five-game slate at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The whip-around show on Peacock focuses on one game, but dips into the highlights and major moments from the other grounds as they happen.

Be sure to check out the Premier League in 4K this weekend. You can watch Nottingham Forest-Arsenal and Manchester City vs Chelsea. in higher resolution. However, these games do require correct subscriptions and hardware.

NBC commentators on NBC: Matchday 37

Saturday, May 20

7:30 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

12:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, May 21

8:30 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Leeds United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Efan Ekoku.

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Southampton. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Matt Upson.

11 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Chelsea. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, May 22

3 p.m. — Newcastle United vs. Leicester City. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Daniel Mann and Michael Bridges.