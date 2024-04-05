A full weekend of Premier League action also brings the latest Fan Fest from NBC. Fans in Nashville will have the chance to see the NBC studio crew in person. With games like Manchester United-Liverpool and Brighton-Arsenal on the schedule, fans have some great opportunities. They will be able to watch these games with other Premier League fans. Also, they can meet and greet NBC’s crew.

The first game of the weekend features Manchester City at Crystal Palace. Erling Haaland, who shared some positive words ahead of the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, is not scoring at the same pace he did last season. Yet, he still has 18 goals in 24 league appearances this season. He did not play the last time City faced Palace, which yielded a shocking draw at the Etihad Stadium.

There is a crucial relegation battle this weekend when Burnley hosts Everton. The Clarets are hoping Everton picks up a points deduction that would make the prospect of survival more likely. As of now, Burnley is six points behind Nottingham Forest when it comes to safety. Everton is seven points ahead of Vincent Kompany’s side with a game in hand. However, if the Toffees pick up another points penalty, a win at Goodison Park would be massive for Burnley.

Finally, Manchester United’s game against Liverpool on Sunday morning highlights the weekend’s action. The two historic rivals drew earlier in the season, but this game means more. Liverpool controls its fate in the Premier League title race after the scoreless draw between Manchester City and Arsenal last weekend. Manchester United, on the other hand, is just trying to get into Europe after a season of struggling.

NBC coverage

This is the ninth edition of NBC’s Premier League Fan Fest, and it is the first time the event is in Nashville. NBC will set up camp on Broadway and Riverfront Park in Nashville. The full complement of analysts will join Rebecca Lowe, with Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard in attendance. However, there are more guests and surprises in store. For example, Alan Shearer and Daniel Sturridge will both be in Nashville for NBC’s coverage.

If you are watching from home, you can take advantage of GOAL RUSH on Peacock. The Premier League whiparound show will cover five simultaneous kickoffs at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. It focuses on one game, but it shows the highlights and key moments.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The games available in higher resolution are Brighton-Arsenal and Manchester United-Liverpool. These games require different subscriptions and hardware to ensure you can view the Premier League in 4K.

Premier League Commentators on NBC: Matchday 32

Saturday, April 6

7:30 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Brentford. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Lee Hendrie.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. Newcastle. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Darren Ambrose.

10 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Dave Edwards.

12:30 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Arsenal. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, April 7

10:30 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Liverpool. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

12:30 p.m. — Sheffield United vs. Chelsea. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock.

1 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Matt Holland.

