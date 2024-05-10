This is the penultimate weekend of the Premier League, and it could be instrumental for the Premier League title and relegation races. Arsenal, the current Premier League leader, leads Manchester City by one point. However, City has a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners. City cannot mathematically clinch the title this week. Still, Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday could be instrumental for the title race.

Before then, Manchester City kicks off the weekend with a trip to Craven Cottage to play Fulham. Fulham has been a pesky side for some teams in the Premier League this season, and Craven Cottage is not an easy place to play. Yet, we are in the midst of watching a standard City run of success to close the season. City has not lost in league play since December 6. Moreover, when the two played earlier in the season, Erling Haaland’s hat trick propelled City to a 5-1 win.

Nottingham Forest can effectively, although not mathematically, clinch Premier League safety with a win at home over Chelsea. Forest currently has a three-point lead on Luton Town. With a vastly superior goal differential, Forest picking up three points would give it some security.

On the Monday after the United-Arsenal game, the ‘best’ game of the week is between Aston Villa and Liverpool. Aston Villa is on the cusp of clinching a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, which would be a phenomenal achievement for Unai Emery’s side.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe is anchoring NBC’s coverage from Saturday through Monday. For Saturday, she will have Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard, while Sunday and Monday’s action calls upon Howard and Robbie Earle.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff window is one of the busiest this season. There are six games at that time, and you can get action for each of those on GOAL RUSH. The Premier League’s whiparound show is only available for fans in the United States on Peacock.

There are also Premier League games available in 4K this weekend. Those are _____. Remember, watching the Premier League in higher resolution requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 37

Saturday, May 11

7:30 a.m. — Fulham vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon

10 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Luton Town. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Matt Upson

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and David Phillips

10 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Jacquii Oatley and Darren Ambrose

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Leon Osman

10 a.m. — Newcastle United vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Seb Hutchinson and Michael Bridges

10 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmore and Lee Hendrie

12:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea. NBC, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland

Sunday, May 12

11:30 a.m. — Manchester United vs. Arsenal. Telemundo, Peacock — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux

Monday, May 13

3 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Liverpool. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux

Tuesday, May 14

3 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux

Wednesday, May 15

2:45 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku

3 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Newcastle. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin

Photo: IMAGO / Sportimage