After lengthy delays by FIFA, the world’s governing body of soccer has finally announced how many games each city will get, as well as who will host the 2026 World Cup Final.

World Cup 2026 match details

Here are the details city by city for the 104 games in total:

Atlanta: The city will host five Group Stage games. In addition to those games at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta has one Round of 32 game, and its final game will be a Round of 16 match.

Boston: The city will host five Group Stage games, as well as a Round of 32 match and a Round of 16 match.

Dallas (Arlington): The city will host five Group Stage games. In total, Dallas will have the most matches of all of the host cities. The other matches granted to Arlington, Texas are the two Round of 32 games, one Round of 16 match, and one of the semi-finals.

Guadalajara: In the Group Stage, Guadalajara gets four games, more than any other venue in Mexico.

Houston: The city will host five Group Stage games. Like many of the other cities, Houston also has one Round of 32 game and one Round of 16 match.

Kansas City: The city will host four Group Stage games, one Round of 32 match, and a quarter-final. Regarding the news, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. said, “Hosting World Cup matches will leave a lasting legacy on Kansas City, bringing jobs, boosting economic activity, and global visibility to grow and strengthen our community.”

Los Angeles: The USA will play its opening game on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. In total, SoFi Stadium will get five Group Stage games. The state-of-the-art stadium also hosts two Round of 32 games as well as one quarter-final. Between Los Angeles and Seattle, the United States Men’s National Team will play all of its Group Stage games on the west coast of the United States.

The USMNT will begin its journey through the tournament’s group stage at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on June 12, before heading up the west coast for their second match at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 25, and will conclude group play with a return to SoFi Stadium for a match on June 26.

Mexico City: Azteca Stadium gets the opening game of the FIFA World Cup, to be played on June 11, 2026. Mexico will play at home in that game against an opponent to be named in the future. Mexico City gets three Group Stage games in total, as well as one Round of 32 game, and one Round of 16 match.

Miami: The city will host four Group Stage games. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will also get the Third-Place Final as well as a Round of 32 game and one quarter-final.

Monterrey: Monterrey’s stadium gets to host 3 Group Stage games plus one Round of 32 game.

New York City/New Jersey: The headline news is that MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey gets to host the World Cup Final. The city will also host five Group Stage games, one Round of 32 game, and one Round of 16 match.

Philadelphia: The city will host five Group Stage games and one Round of 16 match.

San Francisco Bay Area: The city will host five Group Stage games and one Round of 32 game.

Seattle: The city will host four Group Stage games, one Round of 32 game and one Round of 16 match.

Toronto: The hosting of Canada’s first-ever World Cup game will be played in Toronto in Canada’s opening game. Toronto gets five Group Stage games in total, and one Round of 32 game.

Vancouver: Five Group Stage games will be played in Vancouver. The city also gets one Round of 32 game followed by one Round of 16 match.

Here’s the complete World Cup 2026 schedule from FIFA for more details.

Photo: Imago