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World Cup 2026: What is Scotland current FIFA world ranking?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Scotland player Scott McTominay celebrates with the corner flag.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesScotland player Scott McTominay celebrates with the corner flag.

The FIFA World Ranking system serves as the definitive yardstick for measuring a nation’s competitive standing ahead of and during major international tournaments. For soccer fans tracking the 2026 FIFA World Cup across North America, checking where a country sits globally provides essential context on their true strength, knockout stage potential, and overall tactical progression.

Scotland’s position on the global stage has undergone a massive resurgence, reflecting their transformation under long-term manager Steve Clarke. After enduring a painful 28-year absence from the world’s biggest tournament, the Tartan Army successfully punched their ticket to the 2026 finals by shockingly winning UEFA qualifying Group C ahead of Euro heavyweights Denmark.

As the expanded 48-team tournament takes over stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, tracking Scotland’s official rank gives an accurate picture of their position relative to global elite forces.

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Scotland’s current global standing

According to the official FIFA Men’s World Ranking published directly ahead of the tournament, Scotland currently occupies 42nd place globally. This ranking positions the Scots firmly inside the upper echelon of the top 50 footballing nations, sitting neck-and-neck alongside competitive peers from Europe and South America.

Within Group C of the 2026 World Cup, Scotland’s ranking positions them as a compelling middle-tier threat. They sit significantly higher than group underdogs Haiti (ranked 83rd), but face a steep uphill battle against their other two group heavyweights: global powerhouse Brazil (ranked 6th) and 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco (ranked 7th).

Scotland 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

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Scotland 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Historic context and trajectory

To understand the weight of Scotland’s current position, it helps to look at the extreme highs and lows of their ranking history. The nation reached its absolute peak in October 2007, when a legendary run of form propelled them to an all-time high of 13th in the world. Conversely, structural issues and a lack of tournament qualification saw the country plummet to an all-time low of 88th in March 2005.

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Scotland’s FIFA Ranking History

MetricFIFA RankHistorical Date
Current World Cup Rank42ndJune 2026
All-Time Highest Rank13thOctober 2007
All-Time Lowest Rank88thMarch 2005
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