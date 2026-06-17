Neymar Jr. reportedly makes strong recovery, eyeing Brazil debut in 2026 World Cup vs Scotland

After nearly three years of absence, Neymar Jr. has been called up by Carlo Ancelotti to play in the 2026 World Cup. However, he has experienced some physical problems that caused him to miss the friendlies and the opening match against Morocco. As a result, reports claimed that he would miss the two remaining matches. Despite this, the 34-year-old star could reportedly feature with Brazil during the group stage vs Scotland.

According to Monique Danello, via TNT Sports Brazil, Neymar Jr. is still training separately from the Brazil squad. While he took part in the warm-up, he continued with his individual work. He appears set to miss the next match against Haiti. Nevertheless, he has already made progress in his physical recovery, which means he could have a chance to make his 2026 World Cup debut against Scotland in the final group-stage match.

Coming off a fairly serious injury, the 34-year-old star may not start, as doing so would risk a setback in his recovery. However, he could come off the bench, looking to gain playing time. With this in mind, all eyes would be on his performances, especially ahead of the knockout stages. As Brazil’s biggest star, Neymar Jr. would look to make an immediate impact in the scoring and creative side.

Unlike previous years, Brazil no longer depends on Neymar Jr. from a soccer perspective. Instead, head coach Carlo Ancelotti places all his hopes on the Vinícius Jr.–Raphinha duo. Nevertheless, Endrick and Igor Thiago still have to step up in terms of goalscoring. Because of this, the 34-year-old star would arrive in a very different role: A complementary one, as he would have to help enhance the performances of his teammates.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts next to teammate Vinícius Júnior of Brazil

Neymar Jr. may boost Brazil’s offense

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have gained an offensive identity, coming to dominate their rivals. Vinícius Jr. emerges as the most important player, dribbling past defenders and scoring key goals. Boosting the creative side, Raphinha has gained protagonism, playing as an attacking midfielder. Nonetheless, they have not found a player capable of dictating play and elevating those around him, giving Neymar Jr. a huge opportunity.

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In case Neymar gets playing time, it would be as an attacking midfielder, forcing Raphinha to play as a right winger. With the 34-year-old star on the field, he would attract multiple defenders, opening gaps in the rivals’ defensive line. Thanks to his vision and passing ability, Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha would get plenty of opportunities to score. Moreover, Igor Thiago or Endrick would have more space to attack, something that was limited against Morocco.