Why isn’t Aurelien Tchouameni starting for France against Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

France face Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup at Philadelphia Stadium, and manager Didier Deschamps will be without vice-captain Aurelien Tchouameni for the clash.

France are choosing not to take any chances with Tchouameni’s fitness, as he felt discomfort in his thigh during Friday’s training session, and medical scans revealed a minor tear in the groin area.

While not considered serious, it was enough for the French medical staff to rule him out of the Round of 16 clash, with Manu Kone stepping into the starting lineup alongside Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

While the midfielder will be accompanying the squad from the bench, prestigious French outlet L’Equipe, along with reports from ESPN, indicate that Tchouameni won’t see any minutes in the match against Paraguay, as the priority is a full recovery.

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A huge blow for Deschamps

Tchouameni has been a regular starter for France this tournament, featuring in three of the team’s four matches so far, though without registering a goal and just one assist to his name.

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His absence is a notable blow for Deschamps, who has relied heavily on the Real Madrid midfielder’s presence alongside Rabiot to shield the backline throughout an unbeaten run that included three group-stage wins and a 3-0 demolition of Sweden in the Round of 32.

The good news for France is that the injury isn’t expected to keep him out for long. Reports indicate a recovery window of around four days, meaning Tchouameni should be ready to return for a potential quarterfinal matchup against Morocco on July 9 at Boston Stadium.