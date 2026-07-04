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How far have Paraguay advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Oscar Cardozo was a reference for Paraguay
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesOscar Cardozo was a reference for Paraguay

The current World Cup marks Paraguay‘s return to the tournament after a 16-year absence and their 9th appearance overall, adding another chapter to a rich history that includes several memorable campaigns decided by the finest of margins.

Their best-ever performance came in 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals after winning their group. They opened with a 1-1 draw against Italy before defeating Slovakia 2-0 and securing first place with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

That finish allowed them to face Japan instead of one of the group winners. It was not easy, as Paraguay needed a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw to advance. Their tournament ended with a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain, a match remembered for Óscar Cardozo’s missed penalty during regulation.

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Other World Cup performances

While they have not matched their quarterfinal run since, Paraguay reached the Round of 16 three times before the current tournament. They did so for the first time in 1986, when they were eliminated by England in a 3-0 defeat.

Paraguay was forcing the penalties against France until Blanc scored (Ben Radford /Allsport)

Paraguay was forcing the penalties against France until Blanc scored (Ben Radford /Allsport)

Their next appearance in the knockout stage came in 1998, when they came within six minutes of forcing a penalty shootout against France before Laurent Blanc scored the golden goal in the 114th minute of extra time.

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In 2002, Paraguay again reached the Round of 16 but suffered another heartbreaking elimination against Germany, who scored the only goal of the match through Oliver Neuville in the 88th minute.

Their 2026 campaign

Paraguay finished third in Group D after losing 4-1 to the USMNT, defeating Turkey 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with Australia. In the Round of 32, they produced the biggest surprise of the tournament by eliminating Germany in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

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