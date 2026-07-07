How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Switzerland vs Colombia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Switzerland vs Colombia WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Tuesday, July 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Switzerland enters this monumental clash having shattered a long-standing barrier. Their victory over Algeria in the Round of 32 was not just a win; it was their first in a knockout stage match since 1954, marking the first time the nation has ever reached the second elimination round of the tournament. Now, riding a ten-match unbeaten streak and chasing an unprecedented third consecutive victory in the competition, the Swiss are playing with house money and historic momentum.

Standing in their way is a formidable Colombian side that has built a fortress around its goal. Allowing just a single goal through four demanding matches, Néstor Lorenzo’s squad has been the model of defensive discipline, topping a difficult group that included Portugal. With their own nine-game unbeaten run in competitive fixtures, Colombia has the defensive credentials and tactical grit to halt the Swiss charge. For both nations, a win means matching their best-ever quarter-final appearance, raising the stakes to a fever pitch.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two teams tell a story of growing confidence. Switzerland overcame a nervy 1-1 opening draw with Qatar to find their rhythm, securing impressive wins over Bosnia, Canada, and Algeria to prove their mettle. Colombia, meanwhile, arrived with high expectations and surpassed them, holding European powerhouse Portugal to a goalless draw to win their group and then clinically dispatching Ghana, showcasing a defensive resolve that few teams can match.

The tactical battle will be a fascinating chess match centered on control and defensive integrity. Both sides favor a possession-based game, with Colombia slightly edging ball retention at 60.1% to Switzerland‘s 57.5%. The key will be which team can successfully disrupt the other’s build-up play. While Switzerland has generated a higher Expected Goals (xG) tally of 8.82, Colombia has been far more aggressive in creating opportunities, firing off 79 shots to Switzerland‘s 56. The game will be decided by whether Switzerland‘s clinical finishers can exploit the few chances they get or if Colombia‘s sheer volume of attack finally breaches the Swiss defense.

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Motivation is sky-high on both sides, with a coveted quarter-final berth on the line. For Switzerland, this is an opportunity to build on a historic achievement and prove they belong among the world’s elite. For Colombia, it’s about validating their defensive supremacy and making a deep run that their talent has long promised. In a knockout match of such fine margins, the team that maintains its composure and executes its game plan with more precision will emerge victorious.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two nations have not crossed paths often, but Colombia holds the edge in their limited encounters. They have met three times in total, with Colombia winning twice and Switzerland once. Their only previous meeting in this tournament occurred during the 1994 edition, also hosted in the USA, where Colombia secured a 2-0 victory during the group stage.

More recent history is sparse, with their last game being a friendly back in 2007. Therefore, a more telling indicator may be their respective records against continental opposition. Switzerland has traditionally struggled against South American teams in the tournament, winning just once in nine attempts (1W, 3D, 5L). Conversely, Colombia has a more balanced but still challenging record against European sides, with three wins, four draws, and five losses in 12 matches.

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While their historical head-to-head suggests goals, the current form of both teams points to a much tighter affair. Four of Switzerland‘s last seven games have seen under 2.5 goals, a trend mirrored in four of Colombia‘s last five matches. Colombia‘s defense has been nearly impenetrable, conceding just one goal in four games at the 2026 tournament. This clash of an efficient Swiss attack and a lockdown Colombian defense suggests that goals will be at a premium.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face crucial lineup decisions, with Colombia managing a significant injury in their attack while Switzerland monitors the fitness of a couple of key players who are nevertheless expected to be available.

For Switzerland, midfielders Luca Jacquez and Denis Zakaria are listed as questionable but are anticipated to be fit for the clash. Their presence would be a major boost for manager Murat Yakin. The spotlight will also be on the sensational Johan Manzambi, whose five goal contributions have made him one of the breakout young stars of the tournament.

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Colombia has been dealt a blow with the news that striker Jhon Córdoba will miss the rest of the competition due to a hamstring injury sustained against Ghana. However, his replacement, Luis Suárez, stepped up immediately by providing the assist for the winning goal and is poised to lead the line from the start in this crucial match.

Switzerland Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo.

Murat Yakin is expected to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has brought his side success. The experienced midfield pairing of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will be vital in controlling the tempo, while the attacking quartet, led by Breel Embolo and the dynamic Manzambi, will be tasked with finding a way through Colombia‘s disciplined backline.

Colombia Projected XI (4-3-3):

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Diaz; Suarez.

Néstor Lorenzo will rely on the 4-3-3 system that has provided exceptional defensive balance. While the back four is the team’s bedrock, the attack will depend on the creative spark of James Rodriguez and the electric pace of Luis Diaz to create chances for Luis Suárez, who fills the void left by Córdoba.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Switzerland vs Colombia channel on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, ensuring you can watch the game at home or on the go.

In addition to broadcasting every match of the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch leagues like the Premier League, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League all on the same platform.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month, offering incredible value for soccer fans. The package includes live games, on-demand replays, and expert analysis.

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For a complete schedule of games and broadcast details, check out our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

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