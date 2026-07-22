Cristiano Ronaldo still makes soccer world talk for one reason despite falling short of World Cup dream, says Luis Nani

Cristiano Ronaldo may have seen his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup come to an end, but the conversation around his legacy continues to grow. His former Portugal international teammate Luis Nani believes there is one particular reason why the legendary forward still dominates soccer discussions, even after his final World Cup appearance ended in disappointment.

Portugal’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 against Spain sparked fresh debate about Ronaldo’s place among the greatest players in history. While critics pointed to his reduced mobility at the age of 41, Nani offered a different perspective, reminding supporters why Ronaldo remains one of soccer’s defining figures.

The Selecao das Quinas entered the 2026 tournament with high expectations under head coach Roberto Martinez, carrying a squad packed with experienced stars and emerging talent. The national team finished second in Group K behind Colombia before overcoming Croatia in the Round of 32, only to suffer a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain after Mikel Merino scored a dramatic winner in the closing moments.

Although the campaign ended earlier than many supporters had hoped, Ronaldo still contributed three goals, including strikes against Uzbekistan and Croatia. Those performances helped him extend several remarkable records; however, the defeat officially closed the chapter on his World Cup career, leaving the famous trophy as the one major prize missing from one of soccer’s most decorated résumés.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Luis Nani explains why Ronaldo still stands out

Amid the criticism, Luis Nani revealed the reason he believes Ronaldo continues to command worldwide attention even after missing out on World Cup glory. According to the former Manchester United and Portugal winger, Ronaldo’s lasting impact comes from the remarkable transformation he deliberately made during his playing career.

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As shared by AlNassrTribune on X (formerly Twitter), Nani said in a recent interview: “If we look back and watch the videos, everyone will fall silent and acknowledge Cristiano Ronaldo’s talent. Because he’s a machine, an exceptional player.”

He then explained the evolution that changed Ronaldo forever: “I played with him from a young age, and I know what he was capable of back then, and I know what he’s become. It was his choice to give up being that magical, technically gifted player to become the ultimate goalscorer, and he succeeded.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Portugal celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with his team mate Nani (L)

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For Nani, that decision perfectly reflects Ronaldo’s mentality: “It was his choice, and that highlights his mentality. He alone was able to achieve it, so we should be grateful for everything we’ve experienced and the incredible goals he’s scored. Even at his age, he still makes us talk.”

Career built on constant evolution

Nani’s comments offer insight into something many younger supporters never witnessed. Early in his career, Ronaldo was celebrated for his dazzling dribbling, tricks, explosive pace and creativity before gradually evolving into one of the most efficient goalscorers soccer has ever seen.

That transformation helped him rewrite record books across England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. Rather than relying solely on technical brilliance, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner developed into a player capable of deciding matches through positioning, movement, finishing and relentless determination.

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