How to watch Panama vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Panama vs England on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Panama vs England WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, June 27, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England enters its final Group L match against Panama with a clear objective: secure a victory to clinch the top spot in the group. The urgency follows a frustrating goalless draw against Ghana, a result that drew criticism and raised questions about the team’s ability to break down disciplined defenses. Now, playing at MetLife Stadium—the venue for the tournament’s final—Thomas Tuchel‘s side is under immense pressure to deliver a statement performance and build momentum heading into the knockout stages.

For Panama, the journey in the 2026 tournament ends here, but not without a fight. Despite losses in their first two matches, they have proven to be a competitive side, notably pushing a talented Croatia team in a narrow 1-0 defeat. Already eliminated, Panama plays for national pride and the historic opportunity to upset one of the tournament favorites. Their resilience suggests they will not make it an easy day for the Three Lions.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams through the group stage tell a story of contrasting expectations and pressures. England launched their campaign with a dynamic 4-2 win over Croatia, showcasing their attacking potential, only to be stifled by Ghana‘s low block. This inconsistency has put their finishing ability under the microscope. Panama, meanwhile, has performed admirably as the group’s underdog, remaining organized and difficult to break down, even if their offensive output has been limited.

The tactical battle will be a classic clash of possession versus defense. England, averaging over 70% possession under Tuchel, will dominate the ball and look to patiently probe Panama‘s defensive setup. Panama will almost certainly concede territory, deploying a compact, deep-lying defense aimed at closing down space for England’s creative players. The key for England will be the effectiveness of their wide players in stretching the Panamanian backline and creating one-on-one opportunities.

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Motivation for both squads is starkly different but equally potent. England needs not only a win but a convincing one to erase the memory of the Ghana match and secure a more favorable knockout round draw. Goal difference could become a factor, adding an incentive to score multiple goals. Panama, free from the pressure of qualification, has a unique chance to play with freedom and courage, aiming to secure a landmark result in their nation’s footballing history.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The history between Panama and England is brief, with only one prior meeting between the nations. That encounter took place during the group stage of the 2018 tournament in Russia, a match that lives vividly in the memory of English supporters. The Three Lions were utterly dominant, securing a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

In that memorable 2018 clash, Harry Kane was the star of the show, scoring a hat-trick that propelled him toward winning the Golden Boot. The lopsided scoreline also featured a brace from defender John Stones and a stunning long-range strike from Jesse Lingard. It remains Panama‘s heaviest defeat in their tournament history and a benchmark for this upcoming fixture.

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Broader trends highlight the challenge facing Panama. In their limited history against European opponents at the finals, they have lost all three matches, scoring just once while conceding ten goals. Conversely, England has a solid record against CONCACAF teams, having won three, drawn two, and lost only one of their six encounters. Their most recent was a 0-0 draw against the USA in the 2022 tournament, a reminder that these matchups are not always straightforward.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers may be forced to adjust their starting lineups due to fitness concerns and tactical considerations ahead of this crucial group stage finale.

Panama is monitoring the fitness of key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, who is doubtful with a groin injury that kept him out of the Croatia match. Manager Thomas Christiansen is expected to stick with a defensive formation but could bring in forward Ismael Waterman to lead the line in place of Jose Fajardo, aiming to provide a more physical presence up top.

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England faces potential absences in key defensive and midfield positions. Reece James is a doubt after suffering a hamstring issue against Ghana, while Declan Rice is also being assessed for a calf problem. These injuries could see Djed Spence come into the defense and Eberechi Eze step into midfield. Further forward, Marcus Rashford is pushing for a start ahead of Anthony Gordon, who has been underwhelming in the first two games.

Panama Projected XI (5-4-1): Mosquera; Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos, Andrade, Murillo; Rodriguez, Barcenas, Harvey, Martinez; Waterman.

This conservative 5-4-1 setup is designed to absorb immense pressure and frustrate England. By packing the midfield and defense, Panama will aim to deny space between the lines and force England‘s attack into wide areas, hoping to create opportunities on the counter.

England Projected XI (4-3-3): Pickford; O’Reilly, Guehi, Konsa, James; Eze, Anderson, Bellingham; Rashford, Madueke; Kane.

Assuming a 4-3-3 shape, England‘s lineup could feature significant changes. The inclusion of Eze would bring more creativity and drive from midfield, while Rashford‘s directness on the wing could be crucial in breaking down a stubborn low block. The focus will be on quick ball movement and offensive intensity from the start.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Panama vs England exclusively on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles, ensuring you can catch the action wherever you are.

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to more than just this match. You can stream every game of the 2026 World Cup, as well as other top soccer competitions from around the world. The platform is a one-stop shop for soccer fans.

The service is available for $14.99/mo, offering great value for the breadth of live sports and entertainment content provided. You can sign up easily through their website or app to start streaming immediately.

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SEE MORE: Full 2026 World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.