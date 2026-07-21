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Emiliano Martínez casts doubt on Argentina future after 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Argentina established as one of the best national teams, due to their attacking brilliance. After coming from behind against England, they entered the final as one of the top contenders, but were defeated by Spain. Following this, several stars have already broken their silence by addressing the fans. Emiliano Martínez has been the latest to do so, casting doubt over his future with the Albiceleste.

“I dreamed that we would win it again. I dreamed of bringing it back to Argentina and making history once more. The truth is, the pain is difficult to explain. Now it’s time to reflect on many things and see how to move forward, and whether it’s time to step aside. I’m truly sorry. I really gave everything I had to help my country and my teammates,” Emiliano Martinez said on his Instagram profile.

Despite Emiliano Martínez remaining one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he has decided to reflect on his future. Already 33 years old, he would be 37 by the time the 2030 World Cup arrives, possibly no longer at his best. Coming off a heroic performance in the current tournament, his possible retirement from the Albiceleste does not seem to make much sense, as he is still superior to the backup options available.

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Emiliano Martínez was Argentina’s best player at the 2026 World Cup. In the middle of Spain‘s attacking onslaught, the 33-year-old goalkeeper was the player who touched the ball the most and completed the most passes for his national team. In addition, he kept the team alive for 106 minutes, making numerous saves. Therefore, his possible retirement from the Albiceleste would be a major blow.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain heads the ball saved by Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina.

Nico Williams #17 of Spain heads the ball saved by Emiliano Martinez #23 of Argentina.

Emiliano Martínez eclipsed Unai Simon at the 2026 World Cup

At the end of the 2026 World Cup final, Unai Simón received the Golden Glove award in recognition of his outstanding performances. Having conceded just one goal, he kept seven clean sheets in eight matches, allowing him to break an all-time tournament record. However, the fans do not seem to agree with FIFA’s award, as Emiliano Martínez had a better performance throughout the tournament.

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Report: New date emerges for Argentina vs Spain Finalissima after 2026 World Cup final

According to Opta Analyst on its website, Emiliano made 20 saves throughout the World Cup, facing more chances than Unai Simón, who made only nine saves during the tournament. In addition, Argentina faced major defensive problems, while Spain had one of the best defenses in the tournament. With this significant difference, the 33-year-old star was considered the clear deserving winner of the Golden Glove award.

Who could replace Emiliano Martinez in Argentina’s future?

Throughout the last few years, head coach Lionel Scaloni has had Emiliano Martínez as his undisputed starter. In the middle of his possible retirement, Juan Musso and Gerónimo Rulli emerge as the clear options in the short term for the 2028 Copa América. However, both are over 31 years old, making them unlikely for the 2030 World Cup. Therefore, Argentina set their sights on a promising goalkeeper.

Santiago Beltrán emerges as Argentina’s biggest prospect for the future. At just 21 years old, he is already River Plate’s starting goalkeeper, delivering solid performances. In addition, head coach Lionel Scaloni already called him up for two friendlies: vs. Honduras and vs. Iceland before the 2026 World Cup. If he continues his progress, he could be the great hope to be the starter in the 2030 edition, where they will look to win the title again.

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