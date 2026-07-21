Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Lionel Messi’s international future decided as Argentina reportedly makes retirement wish clear after emotional 2026 World Cup ending

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final.

The final chapter of Lionel Messi’s World Cup journey arrived with heartbreak, but Argentina has already made its feelings about the legendary captain’s future clear. After an emotional ending to the 2026 World Cup, the question surrounding Messi’s international career has become one of soccer’s biggest stories, with the next decision from the Argentina icon carrying enormous weight.

Messi’s sixth World Cup ended with La Albiceleste falling short against Spain in the final, but his performances throughout the tournament reminded the world why he remains one of the greatest players in history.

The 2026 World Cup was expected by many to be the 39-year-old’s final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage, especially after he previously admitted that another tournament at his age would be extremely difficult. However, the Argentina captain once again showed that his career cannot be predicted easily, producing one of his best-ever World Cup campaigns at 39 years old.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, leading Argentina to another World Cup final after already winning the trophy in 2022. Although Spain’s defense limited him in the final, his influence throughout the competition was undeniable. “I don’t know. The truth is, I’m not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off but, as I said, I’m living one day at a time and focused on the present,” he said before the tournament.

Two teams repeated titles in the past

Two teams repeated titles in the past

La Albiceleste captain has repeatedly explained that his future depends on his physical condition and whether he can still contribute at the highest level. That approach has kept the door open for another international chapter, even after the disappointment of losing the World Cup final.

Advertisement

Argentina has one big wish for Lionel Messi

According to Marca, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) hopes Messi will continue with the national team until at least the 2028 Copa America. The tournament would provide another opportunity for Messi to represent Argentina and potentially end his international career on his own terms.

“Argentina want Messi to keep wearing the Tango shirt for the foreseeable future,” reported Marca, while noting that nothing has been decided regarding the player’s next move.

The timing also fits perfectly with Messi’s current club situation. His contract with Inter Miami runs through 2028, meaning the Copa America could become a realistic final international tournament if he chooses to continue.

Advertisement
MIAMI GAAngel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final

MIAMI GAAngel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final

Argentina’s next major challenge after the World Cup will be preparing for the upcoming international calendar, including friendly matches and future competitions. With the team already qualified for the 2030 World Cup as one of the symbolic hosts alongside Paraguay and Uruguay, Messi would not need to carry the same qualifying burden if he remains involved.

Messi’s emotional World Cup farewell creates more questions

The scenes after the World Cup final only increased speculation about Messi’s future. After Spain defeated Argentina, Messi collected his runner-up medal before breaking down in tears as he walked away from the pitch at MetLife Stadium.

Advertisement

The emotional reaction showed how much the tournament meant to Messi, even though his legacy was already secure before the final whistle. He had transformed his international career after years of criticism and helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022, the World Cup in 2022 and another Copa America in 2024.

Tweet placeholder

Could Messi continue until 2030 World Cup?

A sixth World Cup appearance in 2030 appears unlikely, considering Messi would be 43 years old. However, his ability to continue performing at an elite level has made predictions about his retirement nearly impossible.

Advertisement

The possibility of the 2028 Copa America provides a realistic middle ground. It would allow Messi to continue representing Argentina while avoiding the physical demands of another World Cup cycle.

For now, Messi’s future remains entirely in his own hands. Argentina wants him to stay, Scaloni wants him to decide without pressure, and millions of supporters around the world hope there is still another chapter left.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alex Baena joins a select winners’ group next to Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria after crowning the 2026 World Cup

Alex Baena joins a select winners’ group next to Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria after crowning the 2026 World Cup

After a 16-year drought, Spain was crowned champion of the 2026 World Cup, defeating Argentina. As a result, Álex Baena joined a select list of players to win three titles, alongside Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María.

2026 Ballon d’Or power ranking: Harry Kane takes the lead, Lionel Messi enters the race, Lamine Yamal climbs

2026 Ballon d’Or power ranking: Harry Kane takes the lead, Lionel Messi enters the race, Lamine Yamal climbs

The 2026 World Cup seems to have completely reshaped the Ballon d'Or race. Following the tournament, Harry Kane has taken the lead at the top of the rankings, while Lamine Yamal has moved up. Surprisingly, Lionel Messi has re-entered the race.

Lionel Messi rewrote history despite final heartbreak: Every World Cup record Argentina’s captain broke at 2026 tournament

Lionel Messi rewrote history despite final heartbreak: Every World Cup record Argentina’s captain broke at 2026 tournament

Let us dive into the jaw-dropping statistics and the incredible moments that defined a truly magical summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo Nazario with impressive international goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo outshines Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo Nazario with impressive international goalscoring record

A recent comparison has emerged, highlighting a unique achievement that separates the Portuguese forward from his ultimate rival and a host of other all-time greats.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo