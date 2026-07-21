Lionel Messi’s international future decided as Argentina reportedly makes retirement wish clear after emotional 2026 World Cup ending

The final chapter of Lionel Messi’s World Cup journey arrived with heartbreak, but Argentina has already made its feelings about the legendary captain’s future clear. After an emotional ending to the 2026 World Cup, the question surrounding Messi’s international career has become one of soccer’s biggest stories, with the next decision from the Argentina icon carrying enormous weight.

Messi’s sixth World Cup ended with La Albiceleste falling short against Spain in the final, but his performances throughout the tournament reminded the world why he remains one of the greatest players in history.

The 2026 World Cup was expected by many to be the 39-year-old’s final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage, especially after he previously admitted that another tournament at his age would be extremely difficult. However, the Argentina captain once again showed that his career cannot be predicted easily, producing one of his best-ever World Cup campaigns at 39 years old.

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, leading Argentina to another World Cup final after already winning the trophy in 2022. Although Spain’s defense limited him in the final, his influence throughout the competition was undeniable. “I don’t know. The truth is, I’m not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off but, as I said, I’m living one day at a time and focused on the present,” he said before the tournament.

Two teams repeated titles in the past

La Albiceleste captain has repeatedly explained that his future depends on his physical condition and whether he can still contribute at the highest level. That approach has kept the door open for another international chapter, even after the disappointment of losing the World Cup final.

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Argentina has one big wish for Lionel Messi

According to Marca, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) hopes Messi will continue with the national team until at least the 2028 Copa America. The tournament would provide another opportunity for Messi to represent Argentina and potentially end his international career on his own terms.

“Argentina want Messi to keep wearing the Tango shirt for the foreseeable future,” reported Marca, while noting that nothing has been decided regarding the player’s next move.

The timing also fits perfectly with Messi’s current club situation. His contract with Inter Miami runs through 2028, meaning the Copa America could become a realistic final international tournament if he chooses to continue.

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MIAMI GAAngel Di Maria, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina celebrate with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final

Argentina’s next major challenge after the World Cup will be preparing for the upcoming international calendar, including friendly matches and future competitions. With the team already qualified for the 2030 World Cup as one of the symbolic hosts alongside Paraguay and Uruguay, Messi would not need to carry the same qualifying burden if he remains involved.

Messi’s emotional World Cup farewell creates more questions

The scenes after the World Cup final only increased speculation about Messi’s future. After Spain defeated Argentina, Messi collected his runner-up medal before breaking down in tears as he walked away from the pitch at MetLife Stadium.

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The emotional reaction showed how much the tournament meant to Messi, even though his legacy was already secure before the final whistle. He had transformed his international career after years of criticism and helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022, the World Cup in 2022 and another Copa America in 2024.

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Could Messi continue until 2030 World Cup?

A sixth World Cup appearance in 2030 appears unlikely, considering Messi would be 43 years old. However, his ability to continue performing at an elite level has made predictions about his retirement nearly impossible.

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The possibility of the 2028 Copa America provides a realistic middle ground. It would allow Messi to continue representing Argentina while avoiding the physical demands of another World Cup cycle.

For now, Messi’s future remains entirely in his own hands. Argentina wants him to stay, Scaloni wants him to decide without pressure, and millions of supporters around the world hope there is still another chapter left.