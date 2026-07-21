2026 World Cup winner Aymeric Laporte is reportedly a target for Barcelona in a €15M move

After leaving Al Nassr unexpectedly in 2025, Aymeric Laporte seemed almost destined to gradually decline in his level of play. However, he rediscovered his form at Athletic Club, allowing him to arrive at the 2026 World Cup as a starter. After establishing as one of the best defenders, the 32-year-old has attracted Barcelona’s attention, as they are reportedly open to a €15 million move.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente made Aymeric Laporte his undisputed starter in defense. Despite coming off a fairly inconsistent season, he formed one of the best defensive partnerships alongside Pau Cubarsí. He played 729 minutes across eight matches, helping Spain finish as the team with the fewest goals conceded. After this outstanding level, Barcelona are reportedly pursuing his signing this summer.

According to Carlos Monfort, via Diario Sport, Barcelona are determined to contact Aymeric Laporte’s camp in the coming days. As one of the best left-sided defenders, they consider the 32-year-old star to be a world-class player. Even though the relationship between Athletic Club and the Blaugrana is not the best, the defender has a €15 million release clause, making him quite affordable.

Aymeric Laporte could be the ideal solution to Barcelona’s defensive inconsistencies. Having already developed a good understanding with Pau Cubarsí, this partnership could provide the team with the stability it had with Iñigo Martínez. As a 32-year-old veteran, he would not block Gerard Martín’s development; instead, he would be key to helping him improve his level.

Gonzalo Montiel #4 of Argentina competes for the ball against Aymeric Laporte #14 of Spain.

Aymeric Laporte potential deal could force Barcelona to offload stars

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, Barcelona reportedly have three untouchable defenders: Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, and Gerard Martín. However, head coach Hansi Flick would be open to bringing in Aymeric Laporte, as he fulfills the role of a veteran, offers quality in building out from the back. If they secure his arrival, the Blaugrana could need to part ways with some stars in their defensive line.

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Both Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araújo could be transferred if Laporte’s arrival is completed. Although neither of them wants to leave, they could be relegated to having little or no playing time, making a departure a real possibility. With the departure of both defenders, Barcelona could reduce their defensive unit to just four players, looking to give all of them significant playing time during the season.

Aymeric Laporte’s arrival would not be directly linked to the departures of Araújo and Christensen. Instead, the signing of the 32-year-old star could push both defenders to leave the club if they want regular playing time. However, Barcelona have not yet managed to complete the signing of the 2026 World Cup winner, so these are still only speculations.