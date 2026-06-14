How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Ivory Coast vs Ecuador WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, June 14, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo, Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Ivory Coast makes its return to the global stage after missing the last two tournaments, bringing a squad built on an impeccable defensive record from its qualifying campaign. The Elephants did not concede a single goal on their path to North America, creating a foundation of resilience they hope will finally carry them beyond the group stage for the first time in their history.

Standing in their way is an incredibly tough Ecuador side, currently riding a remarkable 19-game unbeaten streak. With Germany heavily favored to win Group E, this opening match is widely seen as the decisive battle for the second qualification spot. The stakes couldn’t be higher, making this a high-pressure, must-not-lose encounter for both nations from the opening whistle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating clash of styles, pitting Ivory Coast‘s emerging talent against Ecuador‘s seasoned and disciplined unit. While the Ivorians breezed through a relatively modest qualifying group, their perfect defensive record is still a significant achievement. In contrast, Ecuador navigated the notoriously difficult South American qualifiers, finishing second and conceding a record-low five goals across 18 matches.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by whether Ivory Coast‘s attack, led by the dynamic Yan Diomande, can break down Ecuador‘s rigid defensive structure. Manager Sebastián Beccacece is known for a pragmatic, low-risk approach, often relying on a compact shape that is incredibly difficult to penetrate. Ecuador’s main concern is a lack of offensive firepower, having scored just 14 goals in their qualifying run.

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With direct qualification for the knockout rounds on the line, both managers may adopt a cautious approach. For Ivory Coast, proving they can compete with elite opposition is paramount. For Ecuador, maintaining their defensive solidity and leveraging their experience in tight games will be the key. Expect a tense, strategic affair where a single moment of brilliance could be the difference.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This group stage clash will be a historic occasion, as it marks the first-ever meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. With no prior history to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory, making tactical discipline and in-game adjustments even more critical.

Historically, Ivory Coast has struggled against South American opponents in this competition. In their three previous tournament appearances, they have faced CONMEBOL teams three times and lost on every occasion, though they did manage to score in each of those defeats. Ecuador has limited experience against African nations, having played just once against a CAF team, a 2-1 loss to Senegal in the previous tournament.

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The statistical trends from qualifying strongly suggest a low-scoring match. Ecuador‘s campaign featured eight draws, and they conceded an average of just 0.28 goals per game. Ivory Coast’s perfect defensive record in qualifying, combined with the immense pressure of an opening match, points toward a cagey contest where goals will be at a premium.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Ecuador enters the tournament with a fully fit squad, while Ivory Coast faces some defensive concerns ahead of this crucial opener.

For the Elephants, the primary issues are in central defense. Evan N’Dicka is confirmed to miss the first two matches with a thigh tear, and Odilon Kossounou remains a doubt with a thigh issue of his own. This forces manager Emerse Faé to rely on Emmanuel Agbadou to anchor the backline in a high-stakes debut.

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Ecuadorian manager Sebastián Beccacece, meanwhile, enjoys the luxury of a full complement of players. With no injuries or suspensions to worry about, he can field his strongest possible lineup, built around the Premier League duo of Moisés Caicedo in midfield and Piero Hincapié in defense.

Ivory Coast Projected XI (4-3-3):

Fofana; Konan, Agbadou, Kossounou, Doue; Fofana, Kessie, Sangare; Diomande, Diallo, Guessand

This formation allows Ivory Coast to leverage its strength in midfield while giving star winger Yan Diomande the freedom to create. The key will be whether the makeshift defense can hold up against Ecuador‘s organized attack.

Ecuador Projected XI (4-4-2):

Galindez; Estupinan, Pacho, Hincapié, Ordóñez; Angulo, Caicedo, Vite, Franco; Valencia, Plata

Ecuador is expected to stick with the balanced formation that served them so well in qualifying. This setup provides defensive stability with a four-man backline shielded by Caicedo, while relying on the veteran Enner Valencia to provide the finishing touch up front.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, ensuring you have access to world-class soccer year-round.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month or as part of a bundle that includes other sports and entertainment channels. This offers excellent value for fans who want comprehensive sports coverage in one place.

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For a complete schedule of all tournament matches, check out our 2026 World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.