Lionel Messi given ultimate vote of confidence as Leandro Paredes reveals the one goal driving Argentina beyond defending World Cup crown

Argentina is preparing for a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland, with Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes once again at the heart of the defending champion’s story. Before the match is even played, the spotlight has shifted beyond tactics and results, as Paredes shared an emotional insight into what truly motivates the squad, while Argentina continues its quest to reach the semifinals.

As Argentina gets ready for another high-pressure knockout clash, questions continue to surround its performances despite advancing through the tournament unbeaten. Dramatic comeback victories over Cape Verde and Egypt have kept Lionel Scaloni’s side alive, but they have also highlighted the resilience that has become a defining trait of this generation.

Although La Albiceleste entered the tournament as one of the favorites to retain the World Cup, the knockout rounds have tested every part of the squad’s character. After needing extra time to defeat Cape Verde, the defending champion looked to be heading home when Egypt established a two-goal lead in the Round of 16.

Instead, Scaloni’s players produced one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament. Lionel Messi scored the equalizer before Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround, keeping the team’s World Cup dream alive and setting up a quarterfinal meeting with Switzerland.

Those performances have sparked debate over whether the team has relied too heavily on Messi throughout the tournament. While the captain has delivered eight goals and remains among the favorites for the Golden Boot, many observers believe the rest of the squad must shoulder more responsibility as the competition becomes increasingly difficult.

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Rank Player National Team Goals Assists 1. Kylian Mbappe France 8 3 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 8 1 3. Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 4. Harry Kane England 6 1 5. Ousmane Dembele France 5 2

Switzerland presents different kind of challenge

Unlike some of Argentina’s previous opponents, Switzerland is built around defensive discipline and organization. Led by captain Granit Xhaka, the team has frustrated opponents by limiting space in central areas while remaining patient throughout matches.

The Swiss squad has shown it can survive under pressure for extended periods, making it a dangerous opponent despite lacking the individual star power of Argentina. Another disciplined defensive display could force the defending champion into another tense knockout battle.

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Still, history favors Argentina. The South American nation has never lost to Switzerland, winning both previous World Cup meetings, including a memorable 1-0 extra-time victory in the Round of 16 at the 2014 tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (C) shakes hands with Granit Xhaka of Switzerland at 2014 FIFA World Cup

Leandro Paredes reveals what truly drives Argentina

While winning consecutive World Cup titles remains a historic objective, Paredes revealed another mission motivates the dressing room every single day. “We play so that Leo’s last match never arrives”, he admitted to Clarin.

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“The national team’s willingness to represent an entire country, of this team that for me, as I always say, is a privilege to be a part of. We are here to help, for everyone to give what they can at any given moment, and I think we did that until the very end,” Paredes said.

Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes

He also spoke about the emotional connection between the players and Argentina’s fans. “There aren’t many words to describe what we go through, what we experience, what we feel when playing in this shirt. For me, it is a source of pride to be part of this national team; I have no other words because it truly is a pleasure,” he explained.

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