How far have Canada advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Canada have not been regular participants at the World Cup, but the national team has continued to grow in recent years, and the 2026 edition marks just the third time in the country’s history that they have competed in the tournament.

Their best-ever World Cup performance is the current campaign. Canada reached the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group B before defeating South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 with a late goal, putting them one match away from the quarterfinals.

Advancing this far represents the greatest achievement in Canadian soccer history. After affiliating with FIFA in 1912, the country struggled for decades to make an impact on the world stage before establishing itself as a competitive national team.

Previous appearances

Albeit they had been a FIFA member for many years , Canada officially made their World Cup debut in 1986 after winning the CONCACAF Championship ahead of Honduras and Costa Rica in the final group.

Eustaquio scored a historic goal (Alex Grimm/Getty Images=

They were drawn into a very difficult group with France, Hungary and the Soviet Union, losing all three matches without scoring a goal before being eliminated in the group stage.

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Their second appearance came in 2022, ending a 36-year wait. Canada were again placed in a challenging group alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, where they finished fourth after losing all three matches despite scoring their first-ever World Cup goal against Croatia.

Their 2026 campaign

The 2026 tournament has marked a historic breakthrough. Canada finished second in Group B after drawing 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating Qatar 6-0 and losing 2-1 to Switzerland. They then earned their first-ever World Cup knockout victory by defeating South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Stephen Eustaquio.