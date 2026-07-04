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What is Canada’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Morocco?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Jonathan David of Canada.
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesJonathan David of Canada.

The stakes have dramatically heightened at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as an ambitious Canada squad prepares for a blockbuster Round of 16 showdown against a high-flying Morocco team in Houston.

Having successfully cleared the opening hurdle of the knockout phase with a gritty 1-0 win over South Africa courtesy of Stephen Eustáquio’s injury-time winner, Jesse Marsch’s side is now just three wins away from an unthinkable final appearance.

Heading onto the pitch to fight for a spot in the quarterfinals, Canada occupies the 30th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with an official baseline pool of 1,571.34 points. The tactical obstacle standing in the way of a historic Canadian victory is an elite African powerhouse operating at the highest level of its modern history.

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Morocco commands the 6th spot globally on the Inside FIFA leaderboard, sitting comfortably on a world-class foundation of 1,788.86 points.

Comparing Ranks and Bracket Fields

Canada validated their tactical progression under Marsch by securing a historic knockout milestone in the Round of 32, building upon their runner-up finish in the initial phase.

Morocco, meanwhile, survived an incredibly tense penalty shootout against the Netherlands to lock in their presence among the final 16 teams.

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The table below breaks down the baseline global rankings and tournament metrics for the two remaining challengers:

CountryFIFA RankTotal Points BaselinePrevious Round Outcome
Canada30th1,571.34Advanced (1-0 vs. South Africa)
Morocco6th1,788.86Advanced (Won on Penalties vs. Netherlands)
How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Historical Growth

To contextualize Canada’s presence inside the global top 30, the program’s structural evolution over the past decade has been remarkable. The national team bottomed out at an all-time structural floor between August and October 2014, when they plummeted to a lowly 122nd in the world.

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Following extensive tactical developments, they scaled a historic competitive peak of 26th globally in September 2025 before consolidating their position among the world’s top 30 footballing nations.

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