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World Cup 2026: What is Morocco’s current FIFA world ranking?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Ismael Saibari of Morocco.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesIsmael Saibari of Morocco.

The dynamic nature of international soccer means that team standings are constantly in flux, especially during a major tournament cycle. For fans keeping a close eye on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tracking the quantitative metrics behind the world’s most improved teams provides an excellent roadmap for predicting knockout stage brackets and monitoring tactical quality on the pitch.

Few teams have captured the attention of global analysts quite like Morocco over the last four years. Following their historic semi-final run at Qatar 2022, the Atlas Lions entered this tournament determined to prove that their status as an elite soccer power was no fluke, using a star-studded core to assert complete continental dominance over Africa.

For viewers evaluating the balance of power, Morocco’s placement in the global tier illustrates why they are no longer viewed as a spunky underdog, but rather as an undisputed heavyweight contender.

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Morocco’s current FIFA world ranking

According to the live FIFA Men’s World Rankings updated during the tournament’s group stage, Morocco currently occupies a staggering 6th place in the world.

The team entered the tournament securely in 7th place following the official June 11 pre-tournament coefficient release, which already broke national records.

However, following a thrilling 1-1 opening draw against Brazil and subsequent results across other groups, the Elo-based live calculation system pushed the North African side up to sixth with 1,755.62 points.

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This puts Morocco within touching distance of the all-time highest rank ever secured by an African nation, which was achieved by Nigeria back in April 1994 when they climbed to fifth.

Evaluating the Group C landscape

Within the competitive boundaries of Group C, Morocco’s elite ranking makes them a primary force to navigate the path to the knockout rounds. The operational hierarchy of the group underlines the massive test facing their group opponents on the pitch.

Group C global ranking comparison

CountryLive FIFA World RankContinental Status
Brazil5thCONMEBOL Heavyweight
Morocco6thCAF Number One Team
Scotland42ndUEFA Contender
Haiti83rdCONCACAF Underdog
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The data proves that the showdowns in Group C feature some of the highest-rated tactical battles of the entire opening round. With an array of high-caliber talent displaying their skills in the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and French Ligue 1, Morocco’s unprecedented 6th-place standing reflects their technical evolution into a structured global giant.

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