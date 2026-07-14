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Why the Adidas Trionda looks different for the World Cup semifinals

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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The Trionda Final.
© (Adidas/X)The Trionda Final.

The 2026 World Cup is down to its final four, with France vs Spain and England vs Argentina set as the semifinal matchups for a place in the final at MetLife Stadium. Alongside the shift in stakes, the tournament’s official match ball is also getting a new look for the final stages of the competition.

The Trionda’s familiar blue, red, and green color scheme is being replaced by gold and black detailing. The change is a deliberate FIFA decision, in keeping with a tradition the governing body has maintained across recent World Cup editions.

The updated ball, officially called the Trionda Final, will be used from the semifinals onward. That means four appearances in total: the France-Spain semifinal, the England-Argentina semifinal, the third-place playoff, and the final on Sunday, July 19th.

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FIFA marked the unveiling with an official statement: “A premium gold finish references the World Cup trophy, set against a black base to elevate the ball’s look and feel, creating a bold and refined visual identity for the final stages of the competition.

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FIFA and the tradition of changing the ball for the final stages

The original Trionda design was built to represent the three host nations, with Canada, Mexico, and the United States each reflected in the color palette. With all remaining games taking place on U.S. soil, the ball’s transformation also marks that symbolic handoff to the final chapter of the tournament.

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

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World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

The tradition of introducing a gold-themed ball for the final stages dates back to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where the Teamgeist received gold detailing to evoke the iconic trophy. The same approach was applied to the Jabulani in South Africa 2010, the Brazuca in Brazil 2014, and the Al Rihla in Qatar 2022, which was replaced by the Al Hilm starting from the semifinals, mirroring the same threshold as this year.

The one deviation from that pattern came at Russia 2018, when the Telstar 18 gave way to the red-colored Telstar Mechta, though that change was introduced at the start of the knockout rounds rather than the semifinals.

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