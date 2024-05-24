The USL Super League (USLS) is a new Division I professional women’s soccer league in the United States. The competition kicks off its inaugural season in August 2024. Operated by the United Soccer League, the USL initially scheduled the launch of the league for 2023. However, it has been postponed by a year.

On Sep. 21, 2021, as part of a broader initiative to create a comprehensive pathway for women’s soccer in the US. The announcement came alongside the pre-professional USL W League, which began in 2022. Amanda Vandervort, previously the Chief Women’s Football Officer for FIFPro, became the League President on October 12, 2021.

The next year, the league revealed that its schedule would align with the international women’s soccer calendar; running from August to June. It would also include a mid-season break to avoid severe winter weather. The USLS initially planned to feature 12 teams in its first season.

But then in 2023, the USLS unveiled the initial eight clubs participating in the inaugural season, with five additional markets expected to join later, pending stadium projects. This February, it was officially granted Division I status by US Soccer.

This move positions the USLS as the second top-division professional women’s soccer league in the United States, alongside the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

What did the president of the league say?

The USL Super League eight founding teams have now revealed their home opening schedules ahead of the August start. As a result of the US Soccer’s decision to elevate the USL Super League to the same level as the NWSL, the league will follow a calendar similar to that of Europe. It will surely give it a distinct flavor.

USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort highlighted the significance of the announcement. She stated: “Today’s announcement marks another major milestone for the USL Super League and our clubs, as our fans and players now have a concrete date to circle on their calendars.

“Kicking off this August, directly after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, reinforces the league’s vision of aligning with the global game. The league and our clubs are committed to delivering a world-class experience for our fans and players, and we’re excited to see the on-field action and off-field impact each club has on its community.”

Home openers for 2024-25 USL Super League

The USL Super League would create a significant impact on women’s professional soccer, offering new opportunities for players and providing fans with high-quality, competitive matches. The complete 2024/25 schedule and the competition’s format will come out soon as the league prepares to deliver an exciting inaugural season.

With the league’s inaugural game set for August 17, featuring DC Power FC traveling to Carolina Ascent FC, anticipation is building as teams finalize their rosters and hire staff in preparation for the late summer kickoff. The launch of the USL Super League marks an exciting new chapter for women’s soccer, promising to deliver thrilling action and build strong community connections.

Full schedule

Brooklyn FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC: Saturday, August 31 at Maimonides Park

Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC: Saturday, August 17 at American Legion Memorial Stadium

Dallas Trinity FC vs. DC Power FC: Saturday, September 7 at Cotton Bowl

DC Power FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Friday, September 13 at Audi Field

Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, September 29 at Nova Southeastern University

Lexington SC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC: Sunday, September 8 at Lexington Stadium

Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC: Saturday, August 17 at One Spokane Stadium

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC: Sunday, August 18 at Riverfront Stadium

PHOTO: USL