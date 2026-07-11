How to watch Norway vs England in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs England on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Norway vs England WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, July 11, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters its first-ever quarter-final at the tournament as one of the most exciting teams to watch. After topping their European qualifying group as the highest-scoring nation, they’ve carried that firepower to North America, culminating in a stunning Round of 16 upset over five-time winners Brazil. Led by the unstoppable Erling Haaland, Norway‘s attack is a constant threat, but their high-risk style often leaves them defensively exposed, making every match a potential goal-fest.

England, meanwhile, arrives with the weight of expectation and a history of deep tournament runs. The Three Lions showcased immense resilience in their 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico, playing with ten men at the high altitude of Estadio Azteca. This marks their third consecutive appearance at this stage of the competition, and with stars like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in top form, anything less than a semi-final berth would be seen as a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel‘s experienced squad.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This quarter-final presents a fascinating clash of narratives and styles. Norway, the tournament’s dark horse, has defied expectations by reaching the final eight for the first time. Their journey has been fueled by an explosive offense that saw them dominate European qualifiers and stun Brazil. In contrast, England represents the established elite, a team hardened by recent finals appearances that navigated a treacherous Round of 16 test against Mexico with tactical discipline and grit.

The tactical battle will likely pit England‘s potent counter-attack against Norway‘s possession-based approach. Against Mexico, England registered its lowest possession in a World Cup match since 1966 (33.2%), yet remained lethal in transition. Norway, while controlling the ball against Brazil, was vulnerable to turnovers and conceded significant chances. The game could be decided by whether England’s backline can withstand Norwegian pressure and how clinically the Three Lions can punish any defensive lapses on the break.

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For Norway, the motivation is to make history and continue their dream run without the immense pressure faced by their opponents. Every step forward is a new national achievement. For England, the stakes are sky-high. With a squad deep in talent and experience, the expectation is to advance. The urgency to capitalize on this golden generation and secure a place in the semi-finals will drive their performance.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, the competitive meetings between these two nations have been infrequent but tightly contested. In four official World Cup qualifying matches, Norway holds a slight edge with two wins to England‘s one, alongside a single draw. However, England has had the upper hand in friendly encounters, remaining undefeated across four games, including a narrow 1-0 victory in their most recent meeting back in September 2014.

There is little recent history to draw upon, as the teams have not faced each other in a competitive fixture in over three decades. This lack of familiarity adds an element of unpredictability to the quarter-final clash. Both teams will be analyzing recent tournament form rather than historical precedent to gain an edge.

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A key trend to watch is Norway‘s record against fellow European nations at the tournament. They have failed to win any of their six such matches, recording two draws and four losses. Furthermore, Norway has been a magnet for action-packed games in this competition, with both teams scoring in all five of their matches. They average 2.40 goals scored per game but concede 1.80, pointing towards another potentially high-scoring affair.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Norway enters this historic match with a full-strength squad, while England must contend with key absences that will force tactical adjustments.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken has no new injury or suspension concerns and is expected to name the same starting eleven that brilliantly overcame Brazil. The team’s cohesion and momentum are significant advantages, with key players like Martin Ødegaard hitting peak form at the perfect time to support the phenomenal Erling Haaland, who has scored in 14 consecutive competitive appearances for his country.

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England, on the other hand, faces defensive challenges. Jarell Quansah is suspended following his red card against Mexico, and midfielder Jordan Henderson is out for the remainder of the tournament. While Reece James is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, he is not expected to start, meaning Djed Spence will likely continue at right-back, forcing Thomas Tuchel to reshuffle his defensive line.

Norway Projected XI (4-3-3):

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Odegaard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

This lineup provides continuity from the historic win against Brazil. The midfield trio of Berge, Berg, and Ødegaard offers a perfect blend of physicality and creativity, tasked with controlling the tempo and supplying chances for the lethal front three led by Haaland.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Tuchel’s selection is shaped by necessity. Ezri Konsa is expected to partner Marc Guehi in central defense, with Djed Spence filling in at right-back. The attacking unit remains England’s greatest strength, with the dynamic Jude Bellingham playing in an advanced role behind Harry Kane, who is tied as the tournament’s top scorer.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Norway vs England match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer and apps for mobile devices.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues and tournaments such as LigaMx and LaLiga.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription provides comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action from North America and beyond.

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SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.