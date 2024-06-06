Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador vs Puerto Rico on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO El Salvador vs Puerto Rico WHAT 2026 World Cup qualifier WHEN 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT • Thursday, June 6, 2024 WHERE PPV and Fanatiz, FITE and PPV STREAM WATCH NOW

With Fanatiz , you can watch El Salvador vs Puerto Rico. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Fanatiz has exclusive pay-per-view matches. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service is also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Photo credit: Imago