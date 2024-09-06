WHO Uruguay vs Paraguay WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Friday, September 6, 2024 WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View STREAM WATCH NOW

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uruguay vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:

With Fanatiz , you can watch Uruguay vs Paraguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Bolivia vs Venezuela, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service is also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.