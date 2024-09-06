Steven Bergwijn has hit back at Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman after the coach heavily criticized his move to Saudi Arabia. Koeman made headlines earlier this week by suggesting that he would not select the winger because of his recent transfer. Bergwijn, 26, has earned 35 international caps with the Netherlands.

On Monday, the attacker joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad from Ajax in a deal worth around $23 million. Bergwijn was previously a typical starter for the Dutch giants last season and even captained the club. The Dutchman racked up 12 goals and four assists in 24 Eredivisie matches with Ajax during the 2023/24 season.

Because he received ample playing time at Ajax, Koeman felt the move to the Middle East was solely financially motivated. As a result, the coach excluded Bergwijn from his Netherlands squad to face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany this month. The veteran attacker was previously in Koeman’s most recent preliminary roster before the Al-Ittihad deal.

Dutch winger says coach never contacted him over situation

Bergwijn defended his decision to join the Saudi side on Friday and criticized Koeman for a lack of communication in the ordeal. “I don’t even want to play under Koeman anymore,” Bergwijn told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

“If he had been a committed national coach, he would have called me first. Now I had to hear about it on TV. I’ve had many beautiful moments with him, so this is far too easy and I’m disappointed with him.”

“I have always considered it an honor to play for Oranje. But under this national coach, I no longer want to do that. With someone who deliberately portrays me like that in the media, I am done. But who knows if there will be a new national coach in the future.”

“I will never close the door. And I will only support my teammates at Oranje, just as they do with me. I have only received good messages from the internationals after my transfer. Everyone is happy for me. That is how it can be.”

Bergwijn played for the Netherlands in last two major tournaments

Bergwijn has mostly been a key player for the Netherlands national team since the fall of 2021. The attacker previously featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar under former manager Louis van Gaal. The Netherlands was beaten by eventual winners Argentina in the quarterfinals. He then also started two matches during the recent Euro 2024 competition as well. Koeman hooked Bergwijn at halftime in both of these games.

The Dutch attacker will now play with several global stars at Al-Ittihad. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Houssem Aouar, and Moussa Diaby all currently feature for the club. Along with Bergwijn, the Saudi side brought in both Aouar and Diaby in the most recent transfer window. The team opted to strengthen after a fairly disappointing 2023/24 campaign.

Al-Ittihad is also managed by former France and Paris-Saint Germain manager Laurent Blanc. The Frenchman has guided the Saudi club to wins in each of their first two matches of the current campaign. Bergwijn’s first potential appearance with his new club could come against Al-Wehda. The team is currently led by former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.