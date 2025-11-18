Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Roberto Alvarado of Mexico
© Manuel Guadarrama/Getty ImagesRoberto Alvarado of Mexico
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Paraguay
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Mexico and Paraguay meet in a pivotal friendly as both squads try to hit their stride before the next stage of their international campaigns. Mexico arrives with pressure to show progress after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Uruguay, a match where control came in spurts but consistency again slipped through their hands.

Paraguay, preparing for its first World Cup appearance in 16 years, is looking to tighten things up following a 2-1 defeat to the United States that highlighted gaps they can’t afford to carry forward. With momentum on the line and improvement a must for both sides, make sure you don’t miss this matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Paraguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Mexico U17 will play against Portugal U17 in the 2025 U17 World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Uruguay in a friendly match, with Hirving Lozano and Federico Valverde as the main attractions.

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico will face off against Uruguay in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Ecuador vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Ecuador face off against New Zealand in a 2025 international friendly. Here’s all the key info, including match details, kickoff time, and how viewers in the USA can watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo