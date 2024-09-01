The soccer world is mourning the loss of Sol Bamba, a former Premier League and Championship star, who passed away at the age of 39 after a sudden illness. Bamba, a beloved figure on the English scene, had been recently working as a coach at Turkish club Adanaspor; where the news of his passing was announced late on Saturday night. His death marks the end of a life and career that inspired many, both on and off the pitch.

Souleymane “Sol” Bamba was born on January 13, 1985, in Ivry-sur-Seine, France. He began his soccer career at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before making his professional debut with Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic. Bamba’s early career also included a notable stint at Hibernian; there his performances earned him recognition and a move to Leicester City in the English Championship.

Bamba’s time in the Championship saw him become a standout defender, first with Leicester City and later with Leeds United. However, it was at Cardiff City where he truly made his mark. Joining the Welsh club in 2016, the defender quickly became a key player, helping the team secure promotion to the Premier League during the 2017-18 season. He paired his leadership on the field with his gentlemanly demeanor off it, making him a fan favorite. Bamba made 28 English top-flight appearances for Cardiff and served as the club captain for much of his tenure.

Sol Bamba battled with cancer for four years

In December 2020, doctors diagnosed Bamba with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, Bamba faced the illness with remarkable courage and determination. After undergoing chemotherapy, doctors declared him cancer-free in 2021. In a testament to his indomitable spirit, the Ivorian returned to the pitch five months after his diagnosis, making a brief but emotional appearance for Cardiff City.

Following his recovery, he continued to play for a short time before retiring from professional soccer in 2022. He then transitioned into coaching, taking up a role as assistant manager at Cardiff; before moving to Turkey in the summer of 2023 to begin his first head coaching position at Adanaspor.

Legacy of inspiration

Tragically, the ex-player’s cancer recurred, and he fell ill before a match against Manisa FK. He was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital, where he passed away on August 31, 2024. His wife, Chloe, confirmed that his cancer had returned and ultimately led to his untimely death. In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, she wrote:

“For the last few years, I have watched Sol fight his cancer head-on with astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism. Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed… It was an honor to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learned so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him.”

Bamba’s passing has sent shockwaves through the soccer community, with tributes pouring in from former teammates, clubs, and fans. His legacy is not just defined by his achievements on the pitch but also by the courage and positivity he displayed in the face of adversity. He was a warrior on the field, known for his commanding presence as a defender, but he was also a kind-hearted and inspirational figure off it.

Throughout his career, Bamba earned 46 caps for the Ivory Coast national team, representing his country with pride in several African Cup of Nations tournaments.

