How to watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Wolverhampton vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00am ET / 12:00am PT • Monday, December 8, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling and USA Network STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Manchester United and Wolverhampton meet with both clubs heading in opposite directions, as the Red Devils chase valuable momentum in their pursuit of European qualification while Wolves attempt to pull themselves out of a historically brutal start.

United come in searching for a steady rhythm and fully aware that securing all three points is crucial to stay in the international hunt, while Wolverhampton enter still winless after 14 league outings and clinging to any sign of revival to escape the drop zone. Don’t miss this pivotal showdown.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Wolverhampton vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement