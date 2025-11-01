Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Brennan Johnson of Tottenham
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBrennan Johnson of Tottenham
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Tottenham vs Chelsea
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Saturday, November 1, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A marquee clash headlines the weekend as Chelsea and Tottenham renew their storied rivalry in a matchup with major implications near the top of the Premier League table. Chelsea enter under pressure after a slow start to the campaign, searching for a statement performance to climb back into contention.

Tottenham, on the other hand, arrive in excellent form, holding third place and eyeing the gap to leaders Arsenal with growing confidence. With one side desperate for redemption and the other chasing glory, this London showdown promises high intensity and plenty of drama—don’t miss a second of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Tottenham vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Advertisement
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Nottingham Forest will clash with Manchester United in a Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and where to watch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate could join Premier League as transfer interest grows

Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate could join Premier League as transfer interest grows

Despite drawing against Atalanta, AC Milan continue to stay competitive in Serie A among the top four in the standings. However, one of their stars, a key Christian Pulisic's teammate, is reportedly open to a move to the Premier League in the near future.

Premier League honors former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as he joins elite club

Premier League honors former Chelsea star Eden Hazard as he joins elite club

With the legacy he's left at Chelsea, Eden Hazard has received a huge honor from the Premier League.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League leaders, unbeaten in the competition so far, return home searching for redemption — and with one burning question echoing through Riyadh: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo