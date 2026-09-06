Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

‘Cheating and still losing’: Al Ittihad sends sharp message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr’s SPL defeat

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered his first setback of the 2026-27 campaign as Al Ittihad asserted their dominance on Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League. Following the final whistle, the victorious hosts seized the moment to fire a pointed message at the Al Nassr star on social media: “Cheating and still losing.

Playing at Alinma Stadium, Al Ittihad surged to a fast start behind George Ilenikhena, who struck twice in the opening 22 minutes to build an early 2-0 cushion. Angelo managed to cut into the deficit in the 36th minute, but with a disciplined home defense sitting deep, Al Nassr were unable to break through for an equalizer in the second half.

For Ronaldo, the fixture marked his third start of the 2026-27 season and his first full 90-minute appearance after appearing as a late substitute in the previous two matches. However, the Portuguese icon struggled to influence proceedings, managing just two shots on target across 16 total touches as Al Ittihad restricted his impact.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

One of the match’s lighter moments occurred when Al Ittihad captain Danilo Pereira received tactical instructions written on a slip of paper from manager Jens Wissing. Ronaldo approached his former international teammate to sneak a glance at the note, prompting Pereira to laugh and jokingly hold the paper out to the Al Nassr captain in a friendly exchange.

Tweet placeholder

However, after securing the 2-1 victory to preserve their unbeaten start to the season, Al Ittihad took a direct shot at Al Nassr and their marquee superstar online. “Cheating and still losing,” posted Al Ittihad’s official English X account, producing a viral response that generated millions of impressions across soccer fanbases.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Tough day in the office for Al Nassr

The early two-goal cushion allowed Al Ittihad to concede possession and protect their lead behind a compact defensive block. In the second half, Al Nassr held 62 percent of the ball and earned 11 corner kicks, but despite firing 13 total shots, Ronaldo’s side failed to unlock the equalizer.

Cristiano Ronaldo tastes first Saudi Pro League defeat with Al-Nassr: How many MLS losses does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami this season?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo tastes first Saudi Pro League defeat with Al-Nassr: How many MLS losses does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami this season?

When asked about the team’s fight in his post-match press conference, head coach Ange Postecoglou stood firm: “I think it depends on how you evaluate the match. From what I saw, after the opening 15 minutes, there was only one team creating clear opportunities, and that was us. If you want to discuss character, this group proved last year and continues to demonstrate this season that they possess tremendous character.

Advertisement

The mounting frustration was equally apparent in forward Joao Felix, who will be suspended for Al Nassr’s upcoming SPL fixture against Abha on Wednesday. Visibly incensed by officiating decisions during the match, the Portuguese international bypassed reporters in the mixed zone with a brief parting comment. “I won’t speak to you, because if I do, I’ll expose this league,” Felix stated as he was heading to the team bus.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo tastes first Saudi Pro League defeat with Al-Nassr: How many MLS losses does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo tastes first Saudi Pro League defeat with Al-Nassr: How many MLS losses does Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami this season?

The two global superstars remain among the biggest names in their respective leagues, but both clubs have experienced setbacks that have raised questions about their title ambitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh Al-Nassr headache after first defeat as Joao Felix set to miss next Saudi Pro League match vs Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh Al-Nassr headache after first defeat as Joao Felix set to miss next Saudi Pro League match vs Abha

The 2-1 loss ended a perfect start for Ange Postecoglou's side, but another setback has emerged that could complicate the team's preparations for its next league fixture.

Joao Felix refuses to speak to media after Al Nassr’s loss, sending a bold message to Saudi Pro League

Joao Felix refuses to speak to media after Al Nassr’s loss, sending a bold message to Saudi Pro League

Joao Felix refused to speak with reporters after Al Nassr's first loss of the season, cryptically warning he would "expose this league" if he did.

Cristiano Ronaldo goes scoreless in Al Nassr’s first loss of the season as Ivan Toney takes lead in scoring charts

Cristiano Ronaldo goes scoreless in Al Nassr’s first loss of the season as Ivan Toney takes lead in scoring charts

Cristiano Ronaldo went scoreless as Al Nassr suffered their first loss of the season to Al Ittihad, while Ivan Toney's brace for Al Ahli took him to the outright lead of the Saudi Pro League's scoring charts.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo