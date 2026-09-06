Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul opens up on Argentina retirement

Lionel Messi‘s retirement announcement from international soccer sent shockwaves through Argentina following the team’s 2026 World Cup final defeat. As one of Messi’s closest confidants on the pitch in recent years and a current club teammate at Inter Miami, Rodrigo De Paul shared his emotional perspective on the decision.

Part of the core group formed during Lionel Scaloni’s managerial roster overhaul, De Paul developed an exceptionally close bond with Messi alongside midfielders Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso. That relationship influenced De Paul’s career choices, as the midfielder opted to join Inter Miami in July 2025 despite holding competitive offers to remain in Europe.

Speaking to MLS media ahead of Inter Miami’s clash with Atlanta United, De Paul reflected on Messi’s announcement while honoring his 21-year international career: “It was very emotional. For us Argentines, we lived with so much excitement having him out on the pitch; it gave us immense pride to see the Argentina jersey all over the world, with him always wearing the number 10 on his back. I think he did so much for the country.“

Processing his personal feelings, De Paul emphasized that Messi still maintains elite performance levels for Inter Miami. “Melancholy above all, but I think we enjoyed it, I particularly enjoyed his journey with our national team. May he be very happy, and let’s keep enjoying him because there’s still time left,” he concluded.

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As De Paul highlighted, Messi continues to operate at a high level in Major League Soccer for Inter Miami. Currently leading MLS in both goals (18) and assists (10), the Argentine icon remains under contract with the Herons through December 2028, and his current form during the 2026 MLS campaign demonstrates that his productivity remains elite.

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For De Paul, the midfielder remains under contract with Inter Miami through December 2029, though his long-term outlook with the club remains closely tied to Messi’s future. While De Paul has not formally addressed his future with the national team, the 32-year-old midfielder would turn 36 during the 2030 World Cup cycle, leaving his status for the next tournament far from guaranteed.

Rodrigo De Paul’s trophies with Messi

Shortly after Messi published his farewell statement on Instagram, De Paul shared a heartfelt tribute of his own. “Seeing you walk out with the 10 and the captain’s armband in front of us made us feel protected, knowing that whoever we faced, we had someone up front who would give everything for us,” De Paul wrote in his tribute.

Remarkably, De Paul’s entire professional trophy collection has been acquired alongside Messi, spanning both international duty and their recent club campaign in South Florida.

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Prior to joining Inter Miami, De Paul’s club career featured stints with high-profile clubs across Argentina and Europe, including Racing Club, Valencia, Udinese, and Atletico Madrid. However, he went without silverware throughout those European club stops.

His breakthrough arrived at the 2021 Copa America, where he helped Argentina capture the title in what also marked Messi’s first major senior trophy with the national team. That victory opened a golden run that included the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America, alongside a silver medal at the 2026 World Cup following their final loss to Spain.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina look dejected after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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De Paul’s move to Inter Miami in 2025 allowed him to train alongside Messi on a daily basis ahead of the 2026 World Cup. In the process, he claimed the 2025 MLS Cup, his first major club trophy, bringing his total career haul to five major titles, every single one won alongside Messi.