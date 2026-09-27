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How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami game in the USA: Live Stream and TV for Matchday 28 in 2026 MLS season

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
WHAT 2026 MLS season
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, September 27, 2026
WHERE Apple TV
STREAM WATCH NOW
Watch on Apple TV
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Match Overview

Inter Miami travel to Ohio aiming for a victory to narrow the gap at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Currently sitting 3rd in the East with 46 points (12-4-10), the Herons enter Matchday 28 on a five-match domestic unbeaten run, though they must navigate squad rotation with multiple players away on international duty.

As for the Columbus Crew, they are in urgent need of three points on home soil to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with 26 points (7-5-14), the Crew remain seven points back of the final postseason line with only eight regular-season games remaining. Coming off a 2-0 victory against CF Montreal, Laurent Courtois’ squad must put together a run to make late-season ground.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Record

Across 12 all-time meetings in all competitions, Inter Miami holds the head-to-head advantage over Columbus Crew with 7 wins to the Crew’s 3, alongside 2 draws. Matches between these two Eastern Conference sides are historically high-scoring, featuring 3 or more total goals in 7 of their last 8 MLS clashes.

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The teams previously met earlier in the 2026 season on August 1 at Nu Stadium, resulting in a 2-2 draw where Brais Méndez scored an 83rd-minute equalizer for Columbus after Luis Suárez and Noah Allen scored for Miami. Inter Miami has also fared well on the road in Ohio, winning 3 of their last 4 visits to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Details on how to watch

Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
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Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Summary

  • Inter Miami will face the Columbus Crew on Sunday, September 27, for Matchday 28 of the 2026 MLS season.
  • Apple TV will exclusively stream the game between Inter Miami and the Columbus Crew.
  • Inter Miami enter this game with 46 points, sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings.
  • The Columbus Crew hold the 14th position in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points, currently outside of playoffs.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in Matchday 28 of 2026 MLS season

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in Matchday 28 of 2026 MLS season

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Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable achievement to his growing MLS legacy, putting his name alongside Denis Bouanga in a statistical club that contains only two players.

Lionel Messi loses seven teammates for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew due to FIFA break

Lionel Messi loses seven teammates for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew due to FIFA break

Inter Miami will be without seven players on national team duty for their clash with Columbus Crew, on top of an already thin squad due to injuries, though Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will still be available.

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