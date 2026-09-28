How to watch Turkiye vs Italy in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkiye vs Italy on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Turkiye vs Italy

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Monday, September 28, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkiye enters this critical Nations League fixture aiming to erase the memory of a frustrating World Cup campaign. Despite creating numerous high-quality chances, their finishing let them down on the big stage. Now, back on home soil where they have historically been formidable, Vincenzo Montella’s squad has a point to prove. With an impressive 58% win ratio under his belt, Montella will be looking for his team to channel the energy of the home crowd into a statement victory to kickstart their journey in League A.

Italy, meanwhile, is in the midst of a significant rebuild under the returning Roberto Mancini. After the national heartbreak of failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, the Azzurri are desperate to restore pride. They arrive in Turkiye with a stellar away record, having lost just one of their last eleven matches on the road in 90 minutes. In a treacherous group that also includes powerhouse nations France and Belgium, securing points in this clash is not just an option—it’s an absolute necessity for both sides.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating contrast in recent fortunes. Turkiye is fresh off a World Cup appearance, but their group-stage exit left a bitter taste. Conversely, Italy missed the tournament entirely and is starting from a lower base, focused on redemption. Turkiye earned their spot in League A through a dominant playoff performance, showcasing their potential, while Italy must prove they still belong among Europe’s elite. This fixture is a crucial benchmark for two programs heading in different directions but sharing the same goal: re-establishing their authority.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by two aggressive philosophies. Turkiye, under Montella, employs a high-tempo, front-foot pressing game designed to force turnovers and create rapid vertical attacks. Italy, with Mancini back at the helm, is expected to deploy a fluid 4-3-3 formation aimed at controlling possession and taking the game directly to the opposition. This clash of styles points toward an energetic, end-to-end affair, though history suggests these encounters can often be cagey, tactical chess matches.

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Motivation will not be in short supply. For Turkiye, playing at home against a European giant is the perfect opportunity to prove they can compete at the highest level of the Nations League. For Italy, every match is a step toward winning back the trust of a disillusioned fanbase. Mancini has made it clear that playing courageous, attacking soccer is the only path forward. With both teams considered underdogs against France and Belgium, neither can afford to drop points, adding a layer of urgency to this encounter.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been an incredibly one-sided fixture. Italy has completely dominated Turkiye over the years, remaining undefeated in all 14 meetings between the two nations, with a record of ten wins and four draws. This long-standing dominance gives the Azzurri a significant psychological edge heading into the match, regardless of their recent struggles.

A look at their most recent encounters reveals a similar pattern. Italy secured a commanding 3-0 victory during the group stage of Euro 2020, their last official competitive meeting. More recently, a 2024 friendly ended in a tight 0-0 draw, suggesting Turkiye may be closing the gap. However, over their last five official games, Italy has won three times without conceding a single goal, reinforcing their defensive superiority in this matchup.

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The data points heavily toward low-scoring games. Across the last five meetings, the matches have averaged a mere 1.6 goals per game. Turkiye has found the net just once in that span, while Italy has scored seven times. This trend of tight, defensive battles is a key factor to consider, as Italy’s organization has consistently nullified the Turkish attack.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be forced to make significant adjustments, as key players are sidelined with injuries, impacting their tactical plans for this crucial Nations League clash.

Turkiye faces a major blow with the absence of two of their most influential Serie A stars, midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu and forward Kenan Yıldız. Their creativity and goal threat will be sorely missed, forcing manager Vincenzo Montella to rely on other players to step up in a high-pressure home game. The passionate home support will need to be the twelfth man to help offset these significant losses.

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Italy is also navigating its own set of absences, with Federico Dimarco and Bryan Cristante unavailable for selection. Roberto Mancini is expected to use this opportunity to experiment, potentially handing a senior debut to midfielder Romano and testing Riccardo Calafiori in a full-back role. The return of Alessandro Bastoni to the heart of the defense will, however, provide some much-needed stability.

Turkiye Projected XI (3-4-2-1): Cakir; Bardakci, Demiral, Celik; Kardioglu, Kokcu, Ozcan, Aydin; Akturkoglu, Guler; Kahveci.

Montella is likely to stick with his trusted 3-4-2-1 formation. Without Çalhanoğlu, the creative burden will fall on the shoulders of Orkun Kökçü in midfield and the dynamic duo of Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu playing behind the lone striker, İrfan Can Kahveci.

Italy Projected XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Romano, Barella, Tonali; Vergara, Raspadori, Pio Esposito.

Mancini will implement his preferred 4-3-3 system, building around a formidable midfield trio of Nicolò Barella, Sandro Tonali, and potential debutant Romano. The attacking trident will be fluid, with Giacomo Raspadori leading the line, flanked by the pace and skill of Vergara and Pio Esposito.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Turkiye vs Italy match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and most smart TVs.

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream matches from LaLiga, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action from around the world.

A subscription to the service costs just $14.99 per month. This plan provides comprehensive coverage of European and international soccer all season long.

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Beyond soccer, the platform offers a deep library of other content. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies and TV series, as well as live sports coverage from events like [mention other sports available].

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide to watching the Nations League on US TV and streaming.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.