Video: Lionel Messi strikes precision free-kick equalizer for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew

Five minutes after Josef Martinez’s opener, Lionel Messi scored the equalizer for Inter Miami through a stunning free kick in Matchday 28 of the 2026 MLS season.

Near the right corner, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were awarded a free kick following a foul. The Argentine captain took charge of the ball, determined to strike directly from distance.

From a near-impossible angle, Messi whipped the ball into the box—not as a cross, but as a brilliant direct shot that found the top corner of the Crew’s net to level the score at 1–1.

Tweet placeholder

Lionel Messi continues to make history for Inter Miami.

During the Campeones Cup match against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami. He has since added two more goals to his tally, etching his name even deeper into the record books.

With those latest strikes, Messi has now reached 102 total goals for the Herons. His contract runs through December 2028, and he intends to fulfill it while bringing more titles to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

In a few days, Messi will retire from international soccer when Argentina faces Benin in his farewell match. However, he will continue his club career with Inter Miami, aiming to wrap up his legendary run on a high note.