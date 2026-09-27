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Video: Lionel Messi strikes precision free-kick equalizer for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Sam Navarro/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Five minutes after Josef Martinez’s opener, Lionel Messi scored the equalizer for Inter Miami through a stunning free kick in Matchday 28 of the 2026 MLS season.

Near the right corner, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were awarded a free kick following a foul. The Argentine captain took charge of the ball, determined to strike directly from distance.

From a near-impossible angle, Messi whipped the ball into the box—not as a cross, but as a brilliant direct shot that found the top corner of the Crew’s net to level the score at 1–1.

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Lionel Messi continues to make history for Inter Miami.

During the Campeones Cup match against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami. He has since added two more goals to his tally, etching his name even deeper into the record books.

With those latest strikes, Messi has now reached 102 total goals for the Herons. His contract runs through December 2028, and he intends to fulfill it while bringing more titles to the club.

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Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

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Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

In a few days, Messi will retire from international soccer when Argentina faces Benin in his farewell match. However, he will continue his club career with Inter Miami, aiming to wrap up his legendary run on a high note.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami game in the USA: Live Stream and TV for Matchday 28 in 2026 MLS season

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami game in the USA: Live Stream and TV for Matchday 28 in 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami travel to Columbus to take on the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for Matchday 28 of the 2026 MLS regular season. Here is all the information you need to watch the match live in the United States.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in Matchday 28 of 2026 MLS season

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in Matchday 28 of 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi remains available for Inter Miami's clash with Columbus Crew before departing for Argentina's farewell match against Benin.

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

The 39-year-old remains among the leading names in the 2026 Ballon d’Or conversation after another productive season for club and country, but his relationship with the individual prize appears to have changed considerably over the years.

Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi joins Denis Bouanga in MLS history with another remarkable consecutive goalscoring record

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable achievement to his growing MLS legacy, putting his name alongside Denis Bouanga in a statistical club that contains only two players.

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