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Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Ange Postecoglou faces Al-Nassr uncertainty, but one key issue could make his exit difficult

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ange Postecoglou (right)

Ange Postecoglou, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s coach, is facing uncertainty over Al-Nassr, but a crucial factor might hinder his departure, with the Australian manager’s position coming under increasing scrutiny after a dramatic change in fortunes. Postecoglou started life in Riyadh with five consecutive victories and quickly earned praise, but a series of disappointing results has now created questions about what happens next.

The pressure intensified after Al-Nassr suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, while the club is also dealing with a significant injury crisis. With Ronaldo still at the center of the project, Postecoglou has little room for a prolonged slump.

The Australian manager arrived at Al-Nassr in July 2026 on a two-year contract, replacing Jorge Jesus after the Portuguese coach led the club to its first Saudi Pro League title since 2019. The appointment brought together a manager known for attacking football and a squad featuring Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman.

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The Australian initially looked to have made an immediate impact. Al-Nassr opened the campaign with five straight victories in all competitions, while Postecoglou was named the Saudi Pro League‘s Manager of the Month for August.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr.

That momentum has since disappeared. A 2-1 defeat to Al-Ittihad ended the club’s perfect league start, followed by a 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej and then the damaging Champions League defeat against Al Ain.

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The Al Ain defeat changed the mood

The 4-0 loss to Al Ain represented a major setback for Postecoglou and Al-Nassr, particularly because of the expectations surrounding the club’s continental campaign. The result intensified scrutiny of the Australian’s tactics, squad management and handling of Ronaldo.

Postecoglou, however, refused to allow criticism of his captain to dominate the discussion. After the defeat, he strongly defended Ronaldo when a journalist questioned the forward’s recent contribution, saying, “The responsibility is mine… You shouldn’t say that about somebody who is still setting an example for everyone.”

The experienced coach has also pointed to the demanding schedule as a factor behind the recent dip. Al-Nassr has faced a congested run of matches in difficult conditions, leaving Postecoglou with limited recovery time and increasingly stretched resources.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Major concerns could complicate Postecoglou’s dismissal

Despite the growing speculation about Postecoglou’s position, Al-Nassr has another major issue to consider before making a decision: the financial consequences of ending his contract early.

According to 365Scores Arabic, the club’s management is carefully assessing the Australian’s future because dismissing him could create additional financial burdens and increase scrutiny from financial oversight bodies. Postecoglou only signed his two-year contract around two months ago, meaning a premature departure could carry significant compensation costs.

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The financial concerns are particularly important because Al-Nassr has already faced pressure over its finances. Earlier reports placed the club’s liabilities at more than SAR 800 million (around $213 million), while tighter financial controls have affected its ability to operate in the transfer market.

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