Lionel Scaloni names Argentina’s next captain following Lionel Messi’s international retirement

Lionel Scaloni had one more piece of business to settle as Argentina moves into its first camp since Lionel Messi‘s international retirement: who wears the captain’s armband going forward.

The head coach addressed the question directly ahead of the team’s upcoming friendlies, closing the book on one of the most symbolic decisions of this new era for the world champions.

Cristian “Cuti” Romero will be Argentina‘s new captain, Scaloni confirmed. “The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo (Messi) and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi). There’s Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who won’t be here for these two matches, can also wear it, Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right man,” Scaloni said.

The Tottenham defender was already Argentina’s third captain in the pecking order behind Messi and Nicolas Otamendi, so Scaloni’s decision effectively promotes him rather than starting from scratch.

Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero during the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

The coach was also careful to note that the armband won’t be exclusive to Romero on a night-to-night basis, pointing to Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez as players who can also captain the side depending on the lineup and circumstances of each match.

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Argentina’s fixture list builds toward Messi’s emotional farewell

Argentina open this window with a pair of friendlies that won’t feature Messi at all, facing Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30 and Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on October 3, before the captain returns solely for his farewell appearance against Benin on October 6 at the Monumental. It will be Messi’s 208th and final cap for the national team, closing out a 21-year international career that included Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final.

The Benin match figures to be as much a celebration of Messi’s career as a competitive fixture, with the Monumental expected to give its captain a send-off worthy of Argentina’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals.