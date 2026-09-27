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Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Jorge Jesus addressed the decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal’s starting lineup for Sunday’s win over Norway, a choice that raised eyebrows given the magnitude of the matchup against Erling Haaland’s side in Oslo. Ronaldo stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes as Goncalo Ramos delivered the winning goal in his place.

It wasn’t the right moment to bring Ronaldo into the game; it was a tactical choice. I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the options,Jesus said, framing the decision as a specific tactical need for this particular matchup rather than a broader statement about Ronaldo’s standing in the squad.

Jesus also left the door open for Ronaldo’s immediate return, adding, “Perhaps he’ll play against Denmark“. The comment suggests the veteran won’t be sidelined for long, with Portugal’s next fixture just days away on October 1.

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With Portugal now sitting on six points from two matches, the coach appears comfortable rotating his attack as he sees fit heading into the rest of this Nations League window.

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Jesus’ gamble paid off as Ramos delivered the winner

Whatever doubts existed about resting Ronaldo for a matchup of this magnitude were quickly answered on the pitch, as Goncalo Ramos scored the winning goal after Ørjan Nyland’s mistake handed him a clean look at goal. The decision to trust Ramos over Ronaldo in that specific role looked justified by full time, with Portugal walking away from Oslo with all three points.

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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting for Portugal vs Norway in the 2026-27 Nations League?

It’s the kind of result that gives Jesus even more confidence in his squad depth, showing that Portugal doesn’t have to lean solely on Ronaldo to get results even in tough away fixtures against quality opposition like Norway.

What’s next for Portugal in Group A4

Jorge Jesus still has two more matches to navigate before this international break wraps up, with Denmark visiting on October 1 and a Norway rematch following on October 4.

The group picture resumes in November, when Portugal hosts Denmark on the 14th before traveling to face Wales on the 17th to close out the league phase. Sitting on six points after two matchdays, Portugal already has some breathing room to work with as it heads toward the business end of the group.

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