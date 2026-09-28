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Cristiano Ronaldo’s road to 1,000 career goals: Joao Felix aims to provide the historic assist

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Joao Felix with Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesJoao Felix with Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player in soccer history to reach 1,000 official career goals—a historic milestone that Joao Felix, his Portugal and Al Nassr teammate, is eager to be part of.

Following Portugal’s victory over Norway in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, a match in which Ronaldo did not feature, Felix was asked about CR7’s march toward 1,000 goals and reiterated his personal mission to provide the assist when the moment arrives.

“I’ve thought about that,” Felix told Diario As in an interview about CR7’s 1,000 career goal. When he’s one goal away, every time I get the ball I’ll look for him to see if I can give him the pass. That goal will go down in soccer history, and being part of it would be a great moment.”

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How many goals is Cristiano Ronaldo away from 1,000 career goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in 1,333 official matches. This leaves him just 21 goals away from the 1,000-goal mark—a milestone that appears well within reach this season.

Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

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Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

The Portuguese legend has most of the season remaining with Al Nassr, alongside further international fixtures with the national team. However, as time ticks on, the pressure will continue to mount to maximize his goal output in every match.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal

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Fortunately for Ronaldo, he enjoys wholehearted support from his teammates, as Felix’s words demonstrate. The players surrounding him are eager to help write soccer history, with the 1,000th goal standing as the most iconic landmark of all.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

Jorge Jesus explained that resting Cristiano Ronaldo against Norway was a tactical call, not a permanent shift, and hinted he could return for Denmark.

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Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting for Portugal vs Norway in the 2026-27 Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's starting lineup for the trip to face Norway, a surprising call given the magnitude of the matchup against Erling Haaland's side in Oslo. The decision comes after Ronaldo was already substituted off during Portugal's 1-0 win over Wales in the opening game of this Nations League campaign. […]

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Norway vs Portugal in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2

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