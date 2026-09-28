Cristiano Ronaldo’s road to 1,000 career goals: Joao Felix aims to provide the historic assist

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the first player in soccer history to reach 1,000 official career goals—a historic milestone that Joao Felix, his Portugal and Al Nassr teammate, is eager to be part of.

Following Portugal’s victory over Norway in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, a match in which Ronaldo did not feature, Felix was asked about CR7’s march toward 1,000 goals and reiterated his personal mission to provide the assist when the moment arrives.

“I’ve thought about that,” Felix told Diario As in an interview about CR7’s 1,000 career goal. “When he’s one goal away, every time I get the ball I’ll look for him to see if I can give him the pass. That goal will go down in soccer history, and being part of it would be a great moment.”

How many goals is Cristiano Ronaldo away from 1,000 career goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in 1,333 official matches. This leaves him just 21 goals away from the 1,000-goal mark—a milestone that appears well within reach this season.

see also Jorge Jesus explains why he left Cristiano Ronaldo out against Norway

The Portuguese legend has most of the season remaining with Al Nassr, alongside further international fixtures with the national team. However, as time ticks on, the pressure will continue to mount to maximize his goal output in every match.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal

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Fortunately for Ronaldo, he enjoys wholehearted support from his teammates, as Felix’s words demonstrate. The players surrounding him are eager to help write soccer history, with the 1,000th goal standing as the most iconic landmark of all.