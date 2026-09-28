How to watch Belgium vs France in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belgium vs France on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Belgium vs France

WHAT: UEFA Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Monday, September 28, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium enters this crucial Nations League fixture in the midst of a significant transition. Under the new management of Mark van Bommel, the Red Devils are looking to build on a solid 2026 World Cup campaign that ended in the quarterfinals. Facing one of their biggest rivals, this match serves as a major test for a squad blending experienced veterans with emerging young talent, as they navigate a challenging group that also includes Italy and Turkiye.

For France, the urgency is palpable. After a disappointing fourth-place finish at the World Cup, Les Bleus have entered a new era with legendary Zinedine Zidane at the helm, replacing Didier Deschamps after his 14-year tenure. The expectation in France is nothing short of dominance, and this high-stakes clash against Belgium is the perfect opportunity to make a statement and begin their quest to return to the pinnacle of international soccer.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This match presents a fascinating contrast in team trajectories. Belgium is navigating a self-described “painful transition,” aiming to integrate a new generation of players while still relying on its established stars. Despite the changes, they showed their scoring prowess at the World Cup, finding the net in five of their six matches. France, meanwhile, is at the dawn of a new tactical era under Zidane, with immense pressure to immediately implement a winning formula and leverage their world-class attacking depth.

The tactical battle will likely be decided by France’s offensive firepower against Belgium’s defensive resolve. Zidane’s squad will aim to control the tempo, using the explosive pace of Michael Olise to exploit the spaces left by Belgium’s attack-minded full-backs. The Red Devils must be organized and disciplined at the back, while finding ways for Kevin De Bruyne to unlock a formidable French defense on the counter-attack.

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Motivation is sky-high for both nations. With Italy also vying for the top spot in this fiercely competitive group, neither side can afford to drop points. For France, it is a chance to assert their authority under new leadership and set the tone for their Nations League campaign. For Belgium, it is a critical opportunity to prove that their evolution is on the right track and that they can still compete with the world’s elite teams.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

While the all-time series between these two European giants is incredibly close—with Belgium holding a slender 30-29 advantage in wins across 78 meetings—the recent history tells a very different story. France has completely dominated this fixture in the last decade, establishing a clear psychological edge over their rivals.

France is currently on a five-match winning streak against Belgium in all competitions. This run includes a sweep of their 2024 Nations League encounters, where Les Bleus secured a 2-0 victory at home and a 2-1 win on the road in Brussels. Belgium’s last victory over France in a competitive match dates all the way back to a World Cup qualifier in 1981.

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The data from their last five meetings underscores France’s control. They have outscored Belgium 9-3 in that span, keeping three clean sheets and demonstrating a clinical edge. While possession has often been evenly split, France has consistently generated more high-quality chances, averaging 5.2 shots on target per game compared to Belgium’s 4.4, making them a constant threat.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will have to contend with notable absences, but each squad possesses the depth to field a highly competitive and dangerous side for this marquee matchup.

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel is without key attackers Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard due to injury. This will likely force him to rely on an inexperienced center-back pairing of Zeno Debast and Koni De Winter. The creative responsibility will fall heavily on the shoulders of Kevin De Bruyne, tasked with orchestrating the attack and creating opportunities for a forward line that could feature Charles De Ketelaere and rising star Mika Godts.

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France also has injury concerns, with Kylian Mbappe, William Saliba and Aurélien Tchouaméni unavailable. However, Zinedine Zidane has a wealth of talent to call upon. Maxence Lacroix is expected to step into the defense, while the attack remains formidable.

Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Castagne, De Winter, Debast, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Lavia; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere.

This 4-2-3-1 formation leverages Belgium’s midfield strength with Youri Tielemans and Roméo Lavia providing a solid base. The success of this lineup will depend on De Bruyne’s ability to dictate play and connect with a youthful and energetic front four.

France Projected XI (4-5-1):

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, Diouf; Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Doue; Doue.

Zidane is likely to deploy a fluid and attack-minded 4-5-1 system. This formation allows France to pack the midfield with technical players like Eduardo Camavinga and Adrien Rabiot while giving Doue the freedom to terrorize the Belgian defense as the focal point of the attack.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Belgium vs France live on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices, allowing you to stream the game from anywhere.

In addition to the UEFA Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga, Bundesliga, and other major international tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription to Fubo is available for $14.99 per month or as part of a larger bundle offer. This gives you comprehensive coverage of European and global soccer.

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Beyond the pitch, the service also includes a vast library of on-demand content. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, popular TV series, and live coverage of other sports, making it a complete entertainment package.

For more information on where to find every game, check out our complete Nations League TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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