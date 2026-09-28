Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France started their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign on a bittersweet note. While they managed to defeat Turkiye on the road, they lost Kylian Mbappe during the match due to an injury.

In the 54th minute, Mbappe scored the solitary goal that secured France’s 1–0 victory over Turkiye. However, in the 59th minute, he went down in clear discomfort and had to be substituted.

Following medical evaluations, doctors revealed that Mbappe suffered a hyperextension of his left knee. He has since been released back to Real Madrid for further medical assessment and recovery.

How long will Kylian Mbappe be out?

According to reports, Mbappe is expected to be out of action for approximately two weeks. He will miss France’s upcoming Nations League fixtures as he continues his recovery in Spain.

see also Zinedine Zidane issues concerning update as Kylian Mbappe set to leave France camp

Real Madrid supporters are naturally concerned about the absence of their captain. Based on the current timeline, Mbappe could return for Los Blancos’ UEFA Champions League fixture against Roma on October 14, though his availability will depend on his recovery progress.

Kylian Mbappe of France.

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The primary concern among fans was Mbappe’s availability for the season’s first El Clasico against Barcelona. However, with that clash scheduled for October 25, it falls well outside his recovery window, and he is expected to have no trouble participating in the crucial match.

Who is replacing Kylian Mbappe for France?

When Mbappe was forced off against Turkiye, head coach Zinedine Zidane brought Desire Doue on as his replacement. Fortunately for the manager, France possess plenty of depth in attack to cover Mbappe’s absence.

France’s projected starting attack against Belgium features Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Desire Doue. Additionally, Zidane can call upon Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, or Christopher Nkunku as alternative options in attack.

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