Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting for Portugal vs Norway in the 2026-27 Nations League?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal’s starting lineup for the trip to face Norway, a surprising call given the magnitude of the matchup against Erling Haaland’s side in Oslo. The decision comes after Ronaldo was already substituted off during Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales in the opening game of this Nations League campaign.

There’s no injury or fitness concern behind the call, with the decision described as purely tactical. Jorge Jesus simply believes he has a better option to start than Ronaldo, who has gone scoreless in his last two appearances for Portugal, and has moved Goncalo Ramos into the striker role in his place.

At the same time, the timing lines up with Portugal facing four matches during this extended international break, giving Jesus a reasonable case for resting the 41-year-old even in a high-profile fixture like this one.

Jesus has managed Ronaldo for years at Al Nassr, and that experience likely plays into knowing when the veteran could benefit from a breather, even if benching him against Haaland specifically comes as a shock.

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Portugal’s remaining schedule

Ronaldo won’t have to wait long for another shot at Norway, with the two sides meeting again on October 4 on Portuguese soil after Portugal closes out this leg of the window against Denmark on October 1.

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Beyond that, Portugal still has two more Group A4 matches left to play in November, hosting Denmark on November 14 before closing out the group stage away to Wales on November 17.

With four matches condensed into this stretch and two more still to come after the break, Jesus has plenty of opportunities to manage Ronaldo’s workload across the campaign without necessarily sacrificing results, provided Portugal navigates the group phase in solid shape before November arrives.