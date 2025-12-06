Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS Cup
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi assists De Paul, Allende for Inter Miami to lift 2025 MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Rodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring in the 2025 MLS Cup Final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesRodrigo De Paul #7 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring in the 2025 MLS Cup Final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Inter Miami were set to face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday at Chase Stadium in a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 campaign. And in a decisive moment, Lionel Messi appeared into scene to assist both Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende to settle the score 3-1 for the Herons.

The game kicked off with the Herons finding the lead early after an own goal from Edier Ocampo in the 8th minute following Tadeo Allende’s cross. However, the home side remained cautious, and with the Whitecaps dominating the game, Ali Ahmed found the equalizer with a shot to Rocco Rios Novo’s first post in the 60th minute.

With the match level, Messi glided past Andrés Cubas to spark Inter Miami’s lethal counter. The former Barcelona star slipped a perfectly weighted pass between Tristan Blackmon and Mathías Laborda, freeing De Paul in behind, and the Argentine midfielder finished the chance to make it 2-1 in the 71st minute.

Tweet placeholder

With seven minutes of stoppage time added, Inter Miami closed the match on their terms, with Messi once again at the center of the action. Jordi Alba launched a long ball to the captain, who controlled it off his chest and, before it touched the ground, lifted a perfect lob pass to Allende. The striker unleashed a low strike through Yohei Takaoka’s legs to seal the 3–1 scoreline.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Inter Miami and a record playoff run

Lionel Messi was already coming off an exceptional 2025 MLS regular season, and the captain carried that form straight into the postseason after last year’s disappointing playoff exit. In just their second playoff appearance, the Herons have made history by winning the MLS Cup, with several players etching their names into league record books.

What title will Lionel Messi compete for next after winning the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

see also

What title will Lionel Messi compete for next after winning the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

For Messi, the assists to De Paul and Allende added yet another layer to his unforgettable playoff run. During the 2025 postseason, the Argentine star has recorded six goals and nine assists, totaling 15 goal contributions, the most by any player in a single MLS playoff campaign.

Meanwhile, Allende’s goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps in nearly the final play of the match cemented him as the top scorer in a single MLS postseason. With goals against Nashville (3), FC Cincinnati (2), NYCFC (3) and now the Whitecaps, the Inter Miami standout set the new record at nine, surpassing Carlos Ruiz’s mark of eight during the LA Galaxy’s 2002 run.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi lifts the 2025 MLS Cup: How his finals record stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi lifts the 2025 MLS Cup: How his finals record stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

With Lionel Messi lifting the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami, comparisons between his and Cristiano Ronaldo's record in finals start to rise.

What title will Lionel Messi compete for next after winning the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

What title will Lionel Messi compete for next after winning the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

After winning the 2025 MLS Cup over Vancouver Whitecaps, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have been directly qualified to push for another title in the 2026 season.

No trophy for Thomas Muller and Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi’s late 2025 MLS Cup spark for Inter Miami caps Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s memorable send-off

No trophy for Thomas Muller and Vancouver Whitecaps: Lionel Messi’s late 2025 MLS Cup spark for Inter Miami caps Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s memorable send-off

With two assists from Lionel Messi in the last quarter, Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 to cap a memorable end to the year 2025 and win its first MLS Cup.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Tigres UANL face Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo