Could Lionel Messi rejoin Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami? Hansi Flick’s reported position on short-term comeback emerges

The sight of Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou once again was enough to make an entire fanbase dream. The Argentine legend, who defined an era at Barcelona and remains one of the most beloved figures in the club’s history, made a surprise visit to the stadium last week, without even notifying officials beforehand. For supporters, it felt like destiny calling once more. Could the man who left in tears in 2021 return for one last dance in the Blaugrana shirt? Could Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s new coach, be the man to bring him back?

Messi’s brief visit, accompanied by a heartfelt social media message, rekindled every rumor imaginable. “Last night I went back to a place that I miss with all my heart, a place where I was immensely happy,” wrote Messi. “You made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world.” Those words hit Barcelona fans hard, stirring hopes that perhaps, just perhaps, their hero might grace the Camp Nou pitch once again.

The romantic notion of Messi’s return, however, is tangled in layers of reality. Since his emotional departure in 2021, the Argentine has rebuilt his career in two new homes — first at Paris Saint-Germain, and now at Inter Miami, where he recently extended his contract. The MLS side has made him the face of their project, both on and off the field, and his focus remains fixed on the American league and Argentina’s upcoming 2026 World Cup campaign.

In the midst of his stellar second MLS season, the 38-year-old took a few days to visit Spain — just enough to set social media ablaze. His return coincided with whispers that Barca might try to secure him on a short-term loan during the MLS offseason, allowing him to wear the Blaugrana shirt one final time before retirement. But according to El Nacional, those dreams have hit a wall — and that wall is named Hansi Flick.

Flick’s reported stance on Messi’s possible return

Behind the romantic speculation lies a very pragmatic German coach. As per El Nacional, Flick has made his position unmistakably clear regarding any potential short-term reunion with Messi. “Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is strongly against a short-term move to sign Leo Messi on loan, believing such a deal is completely unnecessary,” the Spanish outlet reported.

That stance might surprise some, especially given Messi’s legendary connection to the club. But Flick, who has been tasked with rebuilding the club for the future, reportedly believes that nostalgia-driven moves risk stalling the team’s progress. The coach wants to keep the project focused on youth — players like Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Pedri — instead of short-term sentimentality.

It’s a bold position, and one that aligns with the club’s broader goal of financial stability and long-term sustainability. For Flick, Messi’s return, while emotionally powerful, doesn’t fit the tactical or strategic blueprint he’s crafting.