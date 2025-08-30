Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Primeira Liga
Comments

How to watch Sporting CP vs Porto in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Conrad Harder of Sporting CP
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesConrad Harder of Sporting CP
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sporting CP vs Porto on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sporting CP vs Porto
WHAT Primeira Liga
WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Saturday, August 30, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, GolTV
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

It doesn’t get much bigger in Portuguese soccer than Sporting CP against Porto. Both clubs come in unbeaten, each sitting on nine points after three games, making this head-to-head a chance to grab early control of the Primeira Liga race.

Sporting are eager to show that even after key departures in the summer, they remain the league’s top contender, while Porto see this as the perfect moment to shift the balance of power and prove they’re ready to lead the way.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Sporting CP vs Porto and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Benfica vs Tondela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Benfica vs Tondela in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica host Tondela in a Matchday 3 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Discover all the essential game information, including kickoff times and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Estrela vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

How to watch Estrela vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Estrela will face Benfica in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Here you can find all the key details, including kickoff times and how to watch live on TV or through streaming platforms.

How to watch Braga vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

How to watch Braga vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Braga take on Benfica in a Matchday 34 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Here you’ll find all the key game information, including kickoff times and how to watch the action live on TV or through streaming platforms.

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

Lamine Yamal, Messi have key advantage over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, claims former Argentina coach

A former coach of the Argentina National Team analyzed the play of Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi, comparing them to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo