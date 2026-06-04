‘Leo is better than Cristiano’: Angel Di Maria makes his stance clear in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Very few players in the history of the modern game have enjoyed the distinct privilege of sharing a locker room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Angel Di Maria belongs to that elite tier, having starred alongside his compatriot Messi for the Argentina national team and Paris Saint-Germain, while anchoring the attack with Ronaldo during a highly successful stint at Real Madrid.

Having observed both icons up close, the veteran winger recognizes that the pair stand completely alone at the pinnacle of the modern era. “For me, they’re the two best in history in this era, aren’t they? Then there’s Diego [Maradona], too… But between the two of them, the difference is what one has won and what the other has won,” Di Maria stated in an exclusive interview with the official Ballon d’Or website.

However, when pressed to separate the two generational talents, Di Maria did not hesitate to place Messi on a higher pedestal. “For me, Leo is better than Cristiano because he has a natural talent; he doesn’t have to work constantly to match or equal someone else,” the former Real Madrid star explained.

While Di Maria firmly favors his international teammate, he remains incredibly grateful for the unique trajectory of his career, acknowledging that sharing the pitch with two titans who monopolized the Ballon d’Or conversation for two decades was an absolute blessing.

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“I had the best relationship with both of them, and I also assisted both of them. It was something unique. The best thing that could have happened to me was playing with two people who have been competing for the Ballon d’Or over the last 20 years,” he concluded.

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Di Maria enjoyed success with both players

Di Maria’s on-field chemistry with both players is heavily backed up by historical statistics and an overflowing trophy cabinet. He shared the pitch with Ronaldo during his memorable tenure Real Madrid, where they featured in 166 matches together and won six trophies, including the 2011 Copa del Rey, the 2012 La Liga title, and the 2014 UEFA Champions League.

On the other side, Di Maria shared the pitch with Messi 142 times between the Argentine national team and PSG. At the club level, they spent a single season together where they featured in 24 matches and secured the Ligue 1 title before Di Maria’s transfer to Juventus.

On the international stage, both players have enjoyed immense success together over a total of 118 international matches. They first struck gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the youth team, and though it took another 13 years to celebrate silverware again. They went on to win the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America together.

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