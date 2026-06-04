Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

‘Leo is better than Cristiano’: Angel Di Maria makes his stance clear in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Very few players in the history of the modern game have enjoyed the distinct privilege of sharing a locker room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Angel Di Maria belongs to that elite tier, having starred alongside his compatriot Messi for the Argentina national team and Paris Saint-Germain, while anchoring the attack with Ronaldo during a highly successful stint at Real Madrid.

Having observed both icons up close, the veteran winger recognizes that the pair stand completely alone at the pinnacle of the modern era. “For me, they’re the two best in history in this era, aren’t they? Then there’s Diego [Maradona], too… But between the two of them, the difference is what one has won and what the other has won,” Di Maria stated in an exclusive interview with the official Ballon d’Or website.

However, when pressed to separate the two generational talents, Di Maria did not hesitate to place Messi on a higher pedestal. “For me, Leo is better than Cristiano because he has a natural talent; he doesn’t have to work constantly to match or equal someone else,” the former Real Madrid star explained.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

While Di Maria firmly favors his international teammate, he remains incredibly grateful for the unique trajectory of his career, acknowledging that sharing the pitch with two titans who monopolized the Ballon d’Or conversation for two decades was an absolute blessing.

Tweet placeholder

I had the best relationship with both of them, and I also assisted both of them. It was something unique. The best thing that could have happened to me was playing with two people who have been competing for the Ballon d’Or over the last 20 years,” he concluded.

Advertisement
2026 World Cup historic scheduling twist could give Guillermo Ochoa edge over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

see also

2026 World Cup historic scheduling twist could give Guillermo Ochoa edge over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Di Maria enjoyed success with both players

Di Maria’s on-field chemistry with both players is heavily backed up by historical statistics and an overflowing trophy cabinet. He shared the pitch with Ronaldo during his memorable tenure Real Madrid, where they featured in 166 matches together and won six trophies, including the 2011 Copa del Rey, the 2012 La Liga title, and the 2014 UEFA Champions League.

On the other side, Di Maria shared the pitch with Messi 142 times between the Argentine national team and PSG. At the club level, they spent a single season together where they featured in 24 matches and secured the Ligue 1 title before Di Maria’s transfer to Juventus.

On the international stage, both players have enjoyed immense success together over a total of 118 international matches. They first struck gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with the youth team, and though it took another 13 years to celebrate silverware again. They went on to win the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America together.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid to offer €150M for a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-level player,’ but not Erling Haaland, reveals Florentino Perez

Real Madrid to offer €150M for a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-level player,’ but not Erling Haaland, reveals Florentino Perez

Now presidential candidate Florentino Perez revealed that, if he wins the elections, Real Madrid will be offering a €150M record bid for a "Cristiano Ronaldo-level player" that's not Erling Haaland.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives another honor from the Saudi Pro League after Al Nassr title win

Cristiano Ronaldo receives another honor from the Saudi Pro League after Al Nassr title win

The Saudi Pro League has unveiled another honor for Cristiano Ronaldo following his performances with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo loses $2.3 million in value despite Saudi Pro League title, but remains world’s most valuable over-40 player in pre-2026 World Cup market update

Cristiano Ronaldo loses $2.3 million in value despite Saudi Pro League title, but remains world’s most valuable over-40 player in pre-2026 World Cup market update

Despite leading his club to a long-awaited league title and producing another prolific season in front of goal, the latest market update has delivered an unexpected twist ahead of the 2026 tournament.

2026 World Cup historic scheduling twist could give Guillermo Ochoa edge over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

2026 World Cup historic scheduling twist could give Guillermo Ochoa edge over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The three veterans are all on course to achieve something no player has ever managed before, but a unique circumstance surrounding the tournament schedule could allow one of them to claim a place in the record books ahead of the others.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo