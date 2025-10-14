How to watch Spain vs Bulgaria match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Bulgaria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Spain vs Bulgaria WHAT UEFA World Cup Qualifiers WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Tuesday, October 14, 2025 WHERE ViX, FOX Soccer Plus and Fubo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Spain enters this clash riding high after three commanding victories, showcasing why they’re considered the team to beat in this group. The Spanish team will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak and inch closer to clinching the top spot.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, finds itself in survival mode after a brutal stretch that’s seen them go scoreless in the standings, with only one goal for and a dozen against. Despite the odds, the visitors will try to salvage pride and test Spain’s composure in what promises to be a telling contest.

With Fubo, you can watch Spain vs Bulgaria and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

