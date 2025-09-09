Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

How to watch Peru vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesMiguel Almiron of Paraguay
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Peru vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Peru vs Paraguay
WHAT CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying
WHEN 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT • Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WHERE Fanatiz Pay-Per-View
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Paraguay and Peru gear up for a showdown that may not affect standings, but promises plenty of drama for fans from both nations. Paraguay steps onto the field for their final official outing ahead of their long-awaited World Cup return.

Peru, eliminated from contention and battling a tough qualifying campaign, is looking to end their journey on a high note, putting in a solid performance to salvage some momentum. Don’t miss this clash—both teams will be bringing intensity to the pitch.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Peru vs Paraguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Advertisement
Fanatiz has World Cup qualifiers such as Peru vs Paraguay, and other exclusive pay-per-view matches, throughout the year. In addition, standard Fanatiz plans (a separate cost from pay-per-view packages) include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup Qualifiers games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru vs. Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Why is Paolo Guerrero not playing for Peru vs. Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Paolo Guerrero will not face Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after announcing his retirement from international soccer in January 2025.

Why is Darwin Nuñez not playing for Uruguay vs. Peru in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Why is Darwin Nuñez not playing for Uruguay vs. Peru in World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

The headlines ahead of this clash have been dominated by one pressing question: why is Darwin Nunez not playing for Uruguay in such a crucial match?

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay will face Peru in a Matchday 17 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Find out here how to watch all the action live in the USA through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland nets five for Norway: How does he compare to Messi and Ronaldo on the international stage?

Erling Haaland delivered a masterclass for Norway, scoring five goals in the 11-1 victory over Moldavia, a performance that sparked comparisons with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo